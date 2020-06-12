Every month the content available on Disney+ gets more and more epic, and July will be no different. If you're planning to spend your summer indoors binge-watching the day away in a nice air-conditioned room, Disney+ has some great options for you.

The most buzzed-about addition to the streaming service in July will be the original Broadway recording of Hamilton: An American Musical. Lin-Manuel Miranda's popular stage production about the life of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers was filmed back in June 2016, and the planned theatrical release was set for October 2021. However, after the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters and shifted many movie releases to streaming platforms, Disney+ decided to drop it over a year early on July 3, 2020. The original cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, and more, most of whom departed the show in 2016.

Hamilton isn't the only exciting release Disney+ has coming in July though. We'll also get The Mighty Ducks (July 3), Solo: A Star Wars Story (July 10), Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 29), Incredibles 2 (July 31), and so much more! Disney+ is expected to announce more titles soon, so bookmark this page for future updates.

July 3

The Big Green

Hamilton: An American Musical

The Mighty Ducks

Race to Witch Mountain

July 10

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 29

Ant-Man and the Wasp

July 31

Incredibles 2