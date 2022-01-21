Join or Sign In
Pam & Tommy is on the way
It's a pretty big month for Hulu in February. The top of the month will have the premiere of the limited series Pam & Tommy on Feb. 2, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the eponymous couple as they navigate turning scandal into stardom after their sex tape was stolen by a snooping contractor (Seth Rogen). Hulu also has Season 2 of the original series Dollface (Feb. 11) and the survivor thriller film No Exit on Feb. 25.
If you're looking for fun movies to watch to get in the mood for Valentine's Day, Hulu will add Date Movie, The First Daughter, That Thing You Do!, and more to its extensive movie collection at the top of the month. Meanwhile, recent theatrical movies Nightmare Alley and The King's Man will find their streaming home on Hulu in February as well.
As always, Hulu also remains a go-to destination to watch many of your broadcast favorites the day after they air. On Feb. 25, Law & Order fans can check out the return of the original favorite on Hulu, just a few hours after its big premiere on NBC. Here's the complete list of what's coming to and leaving Hulu in February.
Feb. 1
Your Attention Please - Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie's Angels (2000)
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary's Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can't Jump
You Again
Feb. 2
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Feb. 3
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House
Feb. 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Feb. 5
Rick & Morty: Season 5
Feb. 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
Feb. 10
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully
Feb. 11
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Feb. 14
The Space Between
Feb. 15
America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?
Feb. 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou
Feb. 18
The King's Man
The Feast
Feb. 19
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1
Feb. 22
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends
Feb. 24
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
Feb. 25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere
Feb. 27
Three Identical Strangers
Feb. 4
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Feb. 5
Antebellum
Feb. 10
Tonight You're Mine
Feb. 13
The Dictator
Feb. 14
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Hate U Give
Logan
Feb. 28
1984
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All Is Lost
The Ambassador
An American Citizen
The Apparition
The Babysitter
Behind Enemy Lines
Beyond JFK
Broken Arrow
Carpool
Casualties of War
Clockstoppers
The Conversation
Crocodile Dundee
Deck the Halls
Don't Say a Word
The Duchess
Election
Fight Club
Flightplan
The French Connection
Glory
Gone Girl
Goodbye Lover
The Haunting
Hidalgo
Hide and Seek
Holy Man
The Hunted
The Hunter
Intersection
The Interview
The January Man
Kollek
The Last Castle
Liar
Lost In Space
The Love Guru
Mean Creek
The Mexican
The New Age
The Nutcracker
Open Range
The Princess Bride
Q&A
Racing With the Moon
The Raid 2
Role Models
Roxanne
The Saint
Second Best
Semi-Pro
Seven
Shanghai Noon
She's Out of My League
Sinister
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sommersby
Space Jam
Step Up
The Stepfather
The Stepford Wives
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
That Thing You Do!
Todo Cambia
Trolls World Tour
Turtle Beach
What a Girl Wants
What's Eating Gilbert Grape