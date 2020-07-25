Saturday during a very special What We Do In The Shadows panel for Comic-Con@Home, executive producer and writer Paul Simms teased some things fans can look forward to for the show's upcoming Season 3--and, unsurprisingly, it sounds both hilarious and ridiculous.

"Everyone in the show has had their various dealings with love," prompted moderator Haley Joel Osment, who guest starred in Season 2 as a familiar-turned-zombie-turned-corpse (RIP). "Can we expect to see something like that for Nandor in the future?"

"It's almost as if he's looking at the big bulletin board that I've got right in front of me," Simms joked, referencing something just out of view of his webcam. "Obviously Nandor is lonely."

Simms continued, elaborating on "searches" that other characters may have in their future. "Nandor might be searching for love. Colin Robinson still doesn't know how he became an energy vampire--and he's just rolled with it for all these years, so that might be a search that he goes on."

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Osment then asked if we can expect to see more magical creatures added to the fold for Season 3, continuing Season 2's trend of adding monsters like trolls and zombies to the mix. "Definitely," Simms said, before executive producer and writer Stefani Robinson teased "there are some creatures that live on edifices" coming up.

She's most likely talking about gargoyles, which famously exist on the sides of buildings to scare away evil. Maybe if we're extremely lucky we'll even get a shout-out to the cult-classic animated TV series about Goliath and his pals.

Simms went on to tease the vampires getting a "hell hound to protect them," though this comment came right after actor Kayvan Novak, who plays Nandor, "turned himself into a cat" by bringing his pet into frame on the Zoom chat, pivoting the conversation to pets. So we may want to take that one with a grain of salt.

Unfortunately, there are no dates set for What We Do In The Shadows Season 3 to begin production or premiere, but you can binge watch all of Seasons 1 and 2 right now with FX on Hulu.

This article was originally published on TV Guide sister site Gamespot.com