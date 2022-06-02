Starting over can be a scary thing. But if you need a little encouragement to take that first step, just look at The Orville, which returns for Season 3 tonight after years off the air. Of course it's a lot easier to come back when you get a blank check to return, and Hulu has apparently bankrolled the most action-packed and visually arresting season of The Orville yet! (According to creator Seth MacFarlane.) So go find a sugar daddy and get on out there. If The Orville could do it, so can you.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of June 2-June 8 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Hulu, Apple iPad, Beats Headphones, Fire TV, & More

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT

The Orville: New Horizons Michael Desmond/Hulu

Thursday, June 2 on Hulu

Another show that you forgot existed because the pandemic delayed it into near oblivion, Seth MacFarlane's underrated The Orville returns for Season 3 more than three years after it last aired, on a new network (it was previously on Fox), and with a new title. When it's good, it's a wonderful homage to Star Trek with self-contained stories that span a wide range of genres and themes about humanity and technology. When it's not as good, it's a show that can't figure out what tone it's going for. A move to Hulu could mean better special effects, which were already sometimes pretty good for a network sci-fi series. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod, This Is Going to Hurt Anika Molnar/Sister Pictures/BBC Studios/AMC

Thursday, June 2 on AMC+

Ben Whishaw trades in his red hat and duffel coat for a pair of scrubs in this seven-part medical dramedy based on Adam Kay's memoir about an overworked OB-GYN at a British hospital. Whishaw has never given a bad performance, but he's especially impressive in this, expertly playing a man with a high-pressure job who's teetering on the edge because of it, inviting the audience in on his inner musings via Fleabag-style fourth-wall breaks. It aired in England earlier this year, to great reviews. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





More highlights tonight:



Borgen Season 4 premiere (Netflix)

Hacks Season 2 finale (HBO Max)

Under the Banner of Heaven Season 1 finale (Hulu)

NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors (9 p.m. ET, ABC)

For everything new to watch tonight, head over to our listings page. For more recommendations, check out out Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in June.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Jensen Ackles, The Boys Prime Video

Season 3 premieres Friday, June 3 on Amazon Prime Video

One of Prime Video's most popular shows — definitely its most delightfully gory — is also one of 2022's most anticipated shows. And why wouldn't it be? Eric Kripke's adaptation of the comic book series is insane, insightful, and incredible in its depiction of commercialized superhero culture in a world where caped crusaders vie to make bank, not save lives. - Tim Surette [Trailer]



Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island Jeong Park/Searchlight Pictures

Friday on Hulu

Ten years ago a gay rom-com with Asian male leads would have been a pipe dream. Thank god for progress, because now we have the Hulu original Fire Island, a charming film about a trip to New York's legendary party destination for gay men. Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster star as buddies who feel out of place on a week-long summer vacation and get into all sorts of shenanigans. Critics are loving it so far. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Floor Is Lava Netflix

Season 2 premieres Friday, June 3 on Netflix

One of the kings of dumb fun television returns with a second season that adds a few tricks to the already tricked-out adultized version of the popular kids game. This season, the rooms contestants are trying to complete are more like escape rooms, with clues and triggers needed to progress. The participants, at least early on, seemingly were all recruited from comedy clubs, and a final round now features a giant lava-spewing volcano that winners have to climb to get the grand prize. But you're here to watch people slip up and fall into a pool of oozy, orange liquid. That happens plenty, too. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Murray Bartlett and Rose Byrne, Physical Apple TV+

Season 2 premieres Friday, June 3 on Apple TV+

Apple's darkest comedy returns for Season 2, which finds antiheroine Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) facing new challenges as she tries to become a major player in the aerobics home video industry in the 1980s. Her ambition gets her introduced to Vinnie Green, a fitness guru and infomercial star played by The White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett. It's very easy to picture him in that role. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Season 7 finale airs Sunday, June 5 at 9/8c on AMC

Fear the Walking Dead — the spin-off that's outliving the original series — ends its seventh season with the long-anticipated but still somehow unexpected return of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), the series' original main character, who seemingly perished in Season 4. She didn't, though, and in this episode, she's going to meet Morgan (Lennie James). The exact circumstances of how it happens are under wraps for now, but it's happening. -Liam Mathews



Alicia Vikander, Irma Vep Carole Bethuel/HBO

Miniseries premiere Monday, June 6 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

Try to stay with me as I describe the deal with Irma Vep, which is a limited series adaptation of Olivier Assayas's 1996 movie of the same name, which itself is about remaking Louis Feuillade's 1915 silent film series Les Vampires. Once you process that, it's pretty easy to understand. In the series, Alicia Vikander takes the mantle from Maggie Cheung as the disillusioned actress starring in the Les Vampires remake. The line that separates TV and movies continues to blur every day, but this looks great. -Allison Picurro



David Letterman, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

That's My Time with David Letterman

Tuesday, June 7 at 9/8c on Netflix

Here's another show if you can't get enough of David Letterman talking to people. This time, Letterman is welcoming young stand-up comedians to perform a quick set, and then he sits them down to ask them questions from behind that big old beard of his. This is one of many comedy specials from Netflix's Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. -Tim Surette



Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel Marvel Studios

Series premiere Wednesday, June 8 on Disney+

If Moon Knight was a little on the dark and violent side for you and you need a reset for Disney+'s Marvel shows, then Ms. Marvel is indeed here to save the day. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a teenage Pakistani girl from New Jersey who doesn't always fit in with her high school peers, but things change when she gets the ability to harness cosmic energy from a magical bangle. It's lighter than Disney+'s other Marvel shows, and it makes history as Marvel's first project with a Muslim superhero lead. And yes, the show will have an impact on the MCU as the lead-in to next year's film The Marvels. Being a Marvel fan is a full-time job. -Tim Surette



The Janes HBO

The Janes

Wednesday, June 8 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin's documentary follows a group of women in the pre-Roe v. Wade era who built an underground network that helped provide access to safe abortions for people with unwanted pregnancies. The organization was formed in direct opposition to state legislation that banned abortions, making this film feel unfortunately timely. -Allison Picurro





RECENTLY RELEASED



Louis Partridge and Anson Boon, Pistol Miya Mizuno/FX

Series premiere Tuesday, May 31 on Hulu

Danny Boyle is one of the biz's most daring directors, and he takes a big swing — more Trainspotting than Slumdog Millionaire — with this dramatization of the Sex Pistols' rise from working-class degenerate obscurity to punk rock legends. Shot as though it was made in the '70s, Boyle splices and dices stock footage and classic music performances (Bowie! Hawkwind!) into this original drama for a frenetic ride that ultimately honors the revolutionary era of music in England. It's also messy and hedonistic, maybe too much so, a bit like the Pistols themselves. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel Marvel Studios

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel

Wednesday, June 1 on Disney+

Ms. Marvel doesn't make her official TV debut until June 8, but you can hype yourself up a week early with this documentary short. A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel is, like it says on the tin, your complete guide to the upcoming Disney+ series, giving you everything you need to know about the character's comic book history and taking you behind the scenes of the show. The documentary also features interviews with the star of Ms. Marvel, newcomer Iman Vellani, as well as the filmmakers. Getting in on the ground floor of the next big thing? That's super. -Kelly Connolly [Ms. Marvel trailer]

