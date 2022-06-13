Pete Davidson, America's most famous comedian who's not famous for his comedy, has the latest in the string of Netflix stand-up specials (I guess you could call them collections? Or some kind of weird twist on a comedy club format?) filmed at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. It's our top pick for what to watch tonight.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York Marcus Price/Netflix

Monday, June 13 on Netflix

Next up on the Netflix comedy special conveyor belt is this one from Pete Davidson, best known for his breakout role as fixture on every celebrity gossip blog in existence. Here, Davidson jokes about Kanye, going to Knicks games with Chris Rock, and how it feels to be incredibly famous. He also welcomes his comedian friends on stage for sets of their own. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





More highlights tonight:



NBA Finals Game 5 (9/8c on ABC)

Irma Vep Episode 2 (9/8c on HBO and HBO Max)

Gentleman Jack Season 2 finale (10/9c on HBO and HBO Max)

For everything new to watch tonight, head over to our listings page. For more recommendations, check out out Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in June.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Jennifer Lopez, Halftime Netflix

Tuesday, June 14 on Netflix

Documentarian Amanda Micheli profiles the little-known actress and singer Jennifer Lopez as she prepares a performance for a little-known event called "The Super Bowl." -Tim Surette [Trailer]



30 for 30: Dream On Melissa Rawlins / ESPN Images

30 for 30: Dream On

Wednesday, June 15 at 8/7c on ESPN

Lace up your high tops for the latest installment in ESPN's 30 for 30 series. Dream On is a three-part documentary (all airing back to back to back on June 15) about the 1996 U.S. women's Olympic basketball team, whose dominant run to the gold medal changed the landscape of women's basketball and paved the way for the launch of the WNBA. Nothing but net, this one. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Season 3 available Wednesday, June 15 on Hulu and Disney+

Victor (Michael Cimino) has a lot more than love triangles on his mind in the final season of Love, Victor. With graduation looming, Season 3 is as much about self-discovery as it is about its characters' love lives. But yes, Victor will also be choosing between Benji (George Sear) and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). We have a cliffhanger to resolve here, people! -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Prashant Gupta/FX

Thursday, June 16 at 10/9c on FX

Jeff Bridges plays the titular old man in this drama about a mysterious former CIA agent who, after living off the grid for years, is forced to face his past when he becomes the target of a failed assassination attempt. And, let me tell you, he's not going down easy. I'm not immune to the unbridled thrill that comes from watching an older guy kick a bunch of ass, and Bridges, who survived both cancer and COVID, just so happens to be great at it. John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, and Amy Brenneman co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Mad God Shudder

Thursday, June 16 on Shudder

This dark, effed-up stop animation film oozed its way out of the mind of Phil Tippett, an Oscar-winning effects master, and took over 30 years to create (he began work on it while working on Robocop 2). It follows a character known as "the Assassin," who descends an unusual netherworld inhabited by foul creatures, mad scientists, and war. More fantasy than horror (though neither description is incorrect) and more concerned with visual style than plot, Mad God is the type of movie that would play in the background of your local cool dive bar and in your fondest nightmares. Reminder: If you have AMC+, you also have Shudder. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson, Cha Cha Real Smooth Apple TV+

Friday, June 17 on Apple TV+

Extremely young writer-director-producer-star Cooper Raiff (he was born in 1997) makes the rest of us look like underachievers with this critically acclaimed romantic dramedy (it has a very solid 76 score on Metacritic). Raiff plays a directionless young guy who moves back home and starts working as a bar and bat mitzvah host. He meets a single mother (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter, and starts up a friendship that changes his life. It's a sweet and heartfelt little movie. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Christopher Briney and Lola Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Series premiere Friday, June 17 on Prime Video

To All the Boys I've Loved Before creator Jenny Han stays comfortably in her lane with this series about teenage love, teenage love triangles, and teenage love summers. Lola Tung plays Belly, that's right, Belly, a young woman who heads out on a summer vacation to her family beach house, where she's reunited with old friends and new potential boyfriends in the form of a pair of brothers who vie for her attention. Han adapted her best-selling book, the first in a trilogy, for the show, which has already been picked up for a second season. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Chris Hemsworth, Spiderhead Netflix

Friday, June 17 on Netflix

This expensive movie has unusually literary source material for a Netflix dystopian sci-fi thriller. It's based on a short story by MacArthur Fellowship recipient George Saunders originally published in The New Yorker. Don't worry about it being too smart, though; Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski surely dumbed it down for the masses. It might still be good, though! It stars Chris Hemsworth as the warden of an experimental prison where mysterious pharmaceuticals are tested out on the prisoners, who include Jeff (Miles Teller) and Rachel (Jurnee Smollett). Jeff and Rachel form a special bond, which leads to them getting inflicted with some mind-bending, darkly funny psychological thrills. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Ben Crump and Sheira Brown, Civil: Ben Crump Netflix

Sunday, June 19 on Netflix

Netflix is observing Juneteenth with this documentary about civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Andre Hill. It's an intimate look at a year in the life of America's most prominent civil rights attorney, who's trying to make America a more equitable place for its Black citizens. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



For All Mankind Apple TV+

Season 3 premiere now on Apple TV+

We're going to Mars, baby! Apple's excellent alternative history sci-fi series about the never-ending space race moves to the 1990s in Season 3, where the next small step for man is to drop a boot on the Red Planet. But this time it's not just Russia vs. America; private enterprise has entered the mix. This is looking less and less like alternate history, which is one of the things that makes this season so great. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]



Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders Netflix

Season 6 now on Netflix

The show that ruined barbers' lives for awhile is coming to an end. The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama is set in 1933 and finds Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) trying to lift the curse he believes was placed on his family, which is why they're all miserable and prone to early death. It's not supernatural all of a sudden, Tommy is just a guy who believes in curses. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | More Shows Like Peaky Blinders]



Katja Herbers, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2021Paramount+ Inc.

Season 3 premiere now on Paramount+

It isn't summer until someone's possessed. The coolest show on TV — and definitely the only one with a sleep demon that wears a retainer — is back for more trippy cases, creative exorcisms, and lusting over a priest. Season 3 of Evil picks up in the aftermath of last season's stunning forbidden kiss between Kristen (Katja Herbers), hot off a murder confession, and David (Mike Colter), newly ordained. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer | More Shows Like Evil]



Kiowa Gordon and Zahn McClarnon, Dark Winds Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Series premiere now on AMC+

The incomparable Zahn McClarnon stars in this cop drama based on legendary crime novelist Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn and Chee novels. McClarnon plays Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon plays Chee, Navajo cops investigating a brutal murder in 1970s New Mexico who are also contending with their own personal demons. It's a straightforward moody detective procedural from a perspective we don't usually see (the show has an all-Native American writers' room). It streams on-demand on AMC+ and airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Bill Hader, Barry Merrick Morton/ HBO

Season 3 finale now on HBO Max

Bill Hader's pitch-black comedy concludes its third season with an episode called "Starting Now," which is the promise to be a better person reluctant hitman Barry (Hader) makes to himself after every time he does something terrible. This season has been all about forgiveness and vengeance, and it's probably not going to end particularly well for anyone. The show has already been renewed for Season 4, and hopefully it doesn't take three years to come out like Season 3 did. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | More Shows Like Barry]

