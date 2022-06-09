What to Watch Tonight: Peacock's Queer as Folk Is Different From the Original in One Big Way

It would be nice if shows and movies about people fighting for their basic rights didn't have to feel so timely, but here we are, so you might as well enjoy the new Queer as Folk this Pride Month. Peacock's reimagining of the turn-of-the-millennium series introduces a new community of queer characters and brings in some exciting recurring guest stars (hello, Kim Cattrall!). That premieres today. Looking ahead to the weekend, Evil, For All Mankind, and Peaky Blinders all return for new seasons on Friday, and Dark Winds kicks off on AMC on Sunday.

THE BEST SHOW AND MOVIE TO WATCH TONIGHT

Ryan O'Connell and Johnny Sibilly, Queer as Folk Peacock

Series premieres Thursday, June 9 on Peacock

Queer as Folk has a somewhat thorny legacy. Both the original 1999 British series and the 2000 American version are seen as groundbreaking but flawed, which is probably as good a reason to reboot something as any. This Queer as Folk takes place in New Orleans, set in a queer community trying to rebuild and come together after a nightclub shooting, making the release of this show feel eerily and unfortunately timely. It's worth noting that executive producer Stephen Dunn worked with survivors from the 2016 Pulse shooting, and that Peacock will add a warning card to the first episode. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





More highlights tonight:



Amsterdam series premiere (HBO Max)

Girls5eva Season 2 finale (Peacock)

The Staircase finale (HBO Max)

For everything new to watch tonight, head over to our listings page.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



For All Mankind Apple TV+

Season 3 premieres Friday, June 10 on Apple TV+

We're going to Mars, baby! Apple's excellent alternative history sci-fi series about the never-ending space race moves to the 1990s in Season 3, where the next small step for man is to drop a boot on the Red Planet. But this time it's not just Russia vs. America; private enterprise has entered the mix. This is looking less and less like alternate history, which is one of the things that makes this season so great. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]



Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders Netflix

Season 6 premieres Friday, June 10 on Netflix

The show that ruined barbers' lives for awhile is coming to an end. The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama is set in 1933 and finds Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) trying to lift the curse he believes was placed on his family, which is why they're all miserable and prone to early death. It's not supernatural all of a sudden, Tommy is just a guy who believes in curses. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | More Shows Like Peaky Blinders]



Katja Herbers, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2021Paramount+ Inc.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 12 on Paramount+

It isn't summer until someone's possessed. The coolest show on TV — and definitely the only one with a sleep demon that wears a retainer — is back for more trippy cases, creative exorcisms, and lusting over a priest. Season 3 of Evil picks up in the aftermath of last season's stunning forbidden kiss between Kristen (Katja Herbers), hot off a murder confession, and David (Mike Colter), newly ordained. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer | More Shows Like Evil]



Kiowa Gordon and Zahn McClarnon, Dark Winds Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Series premieres Sunday, June 12 on AMC+ and AMC

The incomparable Zahn McClarnon stars in this cop drama based on legendary crime novelist Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn and Chee novels. McClarnon plays Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon plays Chee, Navajo cops investigating a brutal murder in 1970s New Mexico who are also contending with their own personal demons. It's a straightforward moody detective procedural from a perspective we don't usually see (the show has an all-Native American writers' room). It streams on-demand on AMC+ and airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Bill Hader, Barry Merrick Morton/ HBO

Season 3 finale Sunday, June 12 at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

Bill Hader's pitch-black comedy concludes its third season with an episode called "Starting Now," which is the promise to be a better person reluctant hitman Barry (Hader) makes to himself after every time he does something terrible. This season has been all about forgiveness and vengeance, and it's probably not going to end particularly well for anyone. The show has already been renewed for Season 4, and hopefully it doesn't take three years to come out like Season 3 did. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | More Shows Like Barry]



Pete Davidson: Alive From New York Marcus Price/Netflix

Monday, June 13 on Netflix

Next up on the Netflix comedy special conveyor belt is this one from Pete Davidson, best known for his breakout role as fixture on every celebrity gossip blog in existence. Here, Davidson jokes about Kanye, going to Knicks games with Chris Rock, and how it feels to be incredibly famous. He also welcomes his comedian friends on stage for sets of their own. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Jennifer Lopez, Halftime Netflix

Tuesday, June 14 on Netflix

Documentarian Amanda Micheli profiles the little-known actress and singer Jennifer Lopez as she prepares a performance for a little-known event called "The Super Bowl." -Tim Surette [Trailer]



30 for 30: Dream On Melissa Rawlins / ESPN Images

30 for 30: Dream On

Wednesday, June 15 at 8/7c on ESPN

Lace up your high tops for the latest installment in ESPN's 30 for 30 series. Dream On is a three-part documentary (all airing back to back to back on June 15) about the 1996 U.S. women's Olympic basketball team, whose dominant run to the gold medal changed the landscape of women's basketball and paved the way for the launch of the WNBA. Nothing but net, this one. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Season 3 available Wednesday, June 15 on Hulu and Disney+

Victor (Michael Cimino) has a lot more than love triangles on his mind in the final season of Love, Victor. With graduation looming, Season 3 is as much about self-discovery as it is about its characters' love lives. But yes, Victor will also be choosing between Benji (George Sear) and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). We have a cliffhanger to resolve here, people! -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel Marvel Studios

Series premiere now on Disney+

If Moon Knight was a little on the dark and violent side for you and you need a reset for Disney+'s Marvel shows, then Ms. Marvel is indeed here to save the day. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a teenage Pakistani girl from New Jersey who doesn't always fit in with her high school peers, but things change when she gets the ability to harness cosmic energy from a magical bangle. It's lighter than Disney+'s other Marvel shows, and it makes history as Marvel's first project with a Muslim superhero lead. And yes, the show will have an impact on the MCU as the lead-in to next year's film The Marvels. Being a Marvel fan is a full-time job. -Tim Surette



The Janes HBO

The Janes

Now on HBO Max

Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin's documentary follows a group of women in the pre-Roe v. Wade era who built an underground network that helped provide access to safe abortions for people with unwanted pregnancies. The organization was formed in direct opposition to state legislation that banned abortions, making this film feel unfortunately timely. -Allison Picurro

