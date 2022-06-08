What to Watch Tonight: Women Lead the Way in Disney+'s Mr. Marvel and HBO's The Janes

Fellas, take a seat. Tonight's best shows and movies to watch are all about strong women. On Disney+, the Marvel Cinematic Universe breaks ground with its first Muslim superhero, and she's a teenage girl from New Jersey! Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as the titular hero, whose magical bangle gives her the power to harness cosmic energy. Over on HBO, the documentary film The Janes honors the brave women in Chicago who fought for safe access to abortions in the 1960s and '70s by forming an illegal underground railroad. It's a busy weekend, too, with new seasons of For All Mankind, Peaky Blinders, and Evil. Don't ever say, "There's nothing on!" again.

THE BEST SHOW AND MOVIE TO WATCH TONIGHT

Series premiere Wednesday, June 8 on Disney+

If Moon Knight was a little on the dark and violent side for you and you need a reset for Disney+'s Marvel shows, then Ms. Marvel is indeed here to save the day. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a teenage Pakistani girl from New Jersey who doesn't always fit in with her high school peers, but things change when she gets the ability to harness cosmic energy from a magical bangle. It's lighter than Disney+'s other Marvel shows, and it makes history as Marvel's first project with a Muslim superhero lead. And yes, the show will have an impact on the MCU as the lead-in to next year's film The Marvels. Being a Marvel fan is a full-time job. -Tim Surette



Wednesday, June 8 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin's documentary follows a group of women in the pre-Roe v. Wade era who built an underground network that helped provide access to safe abortions for people with unwanted pregnancies. The organization was formed in direct opposition to state legislation that banned abortions, making this film feel unfortunately timely. -Allison Picurro



More highlights tonight:

Hustle - Adam Sandler's new basketball movie (Netflix)

NBA Finals, Game 3 (9 p.m. ET, ABC)

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Ryan O'Connell and Johnny Sibilly, Queer as Folk Peacock

Series premieres Thursday, June 9 on Peacock

Queer as Folk has a somewhat thorny legacy. Both the original 1999 British series and the 2000 American version are seen as groundbreaking but flawed, which is probably as good of a reason to reboot something as any. This Queer as Folk takes place in New Orleans, set in a queer community trying to rebuild and come together after a nightclub shooting, making the release of this show feel eerily and unfortunately timely. It's worth noting that creator Stephen Dunn worked with survivors from the 2016 Pulse shooting, and that Peacock will add a warning card to the first episode. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



For All Mankind Apple TV+

Season 3 premieres Friday, June 10 on Apple TV+

We're going to Mars, baby! Apple's excellent alternative history sci-fi series about the never-ending space race moves to the 1990s in Season 3, where the next small step for man is to drop a boot on the Red Planet. But this time it's not just Russia vs. America; private enterprise has entered the mix. This is looking less and less like alternate history, which is one of the things that makes this season so great. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders Netflix

Season 6 premieres Friday, June 10 on Netflix

The show that ruined barbers' lives for awhile is coming to an end. The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama is set in 1933 and finds Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) trying to lift the curse he believes was placed on his family, which is why they're all miserable and prone to early death. It's not supernatural all of a sudden, Tommy is just a guy who believes in curses. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Katja Herbers, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2021Paramount+ Inc.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 12 on Paramount+

It isn't summer until someone's possessed. The coolest show on TV — and definitely the only one with a sleep demon that wears a retainer — is back for more trippy cases, creative exorcisms, and lusting over a priest. Season 3 of Evil picks up in the aftermath of last season's stunning forbidden kiss between Kristen (Katja Herbers), hot off a murder confession, and David (Mike Colter), newly ordained. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Kiowa Gordon and Zahn McClarnon, Dark Winds Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Series premieres Sunday, June 12 on AMC+ and AMC

The incomparable Zahn McClarnon stars in this cop drama based on legendary crime novelist Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn and Chee novels. McClarnon plays Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon plays Chee, Navajo cops investigating a brutal murder in 1970s New Mexico who are also contending with their own personal demons. It's a straightforward moody detective procedural from a perspective we don't usually see (the show has an all-Native American writers' room). It streams on-demand on AMC+ and airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Bill Hader, Barry Merrick Morton/ HBO

Season 3 finale Sunday, June 12 at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

Bill Hader's pitch-black comedy concludes its third season with an episode called "Starting Now," which is the promise to be a better person reluctant hitman Barry (Hader) makes to himself after every time he does something terrible. This season has been all about forgiveness and vengeance, and it's probably not going to end particularly well for anyone. The show has already been renewed for Season 4, and hopefully it doesn't take three years to come out like Season 3 did. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Pete Davidson: Alive From New York Marcus Price/Netflix

Monday, June 13 on Netflix

Next up on the Netflix comedy special conveyor belt is this one from Pete Davidson, best known for his breakout role as fixture on every celebrity gossip blog in existence. Here, Davidson jokes about Kanye, going to Knicks games with Chris Rock, and how it feels to be incredibly famous. He also welcomes his comedian friends on stage for sets of their own. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Jennifer Lopez, Halftime Netflix

Tuesday, June 14 on Netflix

Documentarian Amanda Micheli profiles the little-known actress and singer Jennifer Lopez as she prepares a performance for a little-known event called "The Super Bowl." -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Alicia Vikander, Irma Vep Carole Bethuel/HBO

Now on HBO, HBO Max

Try to stay with me as I describe the deal with Irma Vep, which is a limited series adaptation of Olivier Assayas's 1996 movie of the same name, which itself is about remaking Louis Feuillade's 1915 silent film series Les Vampires. Once you process that, it's pretty easy to understand. In the series, Alicia Vikander takes the mantle from Maggie Cheung as the disillusioned actress starring in the Les Vampires remake. The line that separates TV and movies continues to blur every day, but this looks great. -Allison Picurro



David Letterman, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

That's My Time with David Letterman

Tuesday, June 7 on Netflix

Here's another show if you can't get enough of David Letterman talking to people. This time, Letterman is welcoming young stand-up comedians to perform a quick set, and then he sits them down to ask them questions from behind that big old beard of his. This is one of many comedy specials from Netflix's Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. -Tim Surette

