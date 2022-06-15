What to Watch Tonight: Love, Victor Heads to Graduation With a Love Triangle to Solve

"What's for dinner?" is the most dreaded question in my household, but tonight the answer is easy: Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. The venerable culinary competition series returns with a new iteration — the specifics of which I'm not too clear on (it's bigger?) — to remind you that no normal human has the time, energy, or skill to cook something impressive on a weeknight, so just throw a frozen pizza in the oven. If you'd rather feel butterflies in your stomach, tune in to the final season of Hulu and Disney+'s Love, Victor, which premieres tonight with Victor in the middle of two romantic possibilities as graduation looms. For more hard-hitting action, the NHL's Stanley Cup finals begin! This is a reminder that it's perfectly OK to become a big hockey fan during the playoffs.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT

30 for 30: Dream On Melissa Rawlins / ESPN Images

30 for 30: Dream On

Wednesday, June 15 at 8/7c on ESPN

Lace up your high tops for the latest installment in ESPN's 30 for 30 series. Dream On is a three-part documentary (all airing back to back to back on June 15) about the 1996 U.S. women's Olympic basketball team, whose dominant run to the gold medal changed the landscape of women's basketball and paved the way for the launch of the WNBA. Nothing but net, this one. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Season 3 available Wednesday, June 15 on Hulu and Disney+

Victor (Michael Cimino) has a lot more than love triangles on his mind in the final season of Love, Victor. With graduation looming, Season 3 is as much about self-discovery as it is about its characters' love lives. But yes, Victor will also be choosing between Benji (George Sear) and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). We have a cliffhanger to resolve here, people! -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





More highlights tonight:



Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Netflix)

Stanley Cup NHL Finals, Game 1 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Kung Fu Season 2 finale (9/8c on The CW)

For everything new to watch tonight, head over to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in June.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Prashant Gupta/FX

Thursday, June 16 at 10/9c on FX

Jeff Bridges plays the titular old man in this drama about a mysterious former CIA agent who, after living off the grid for years, is forced to face his past when he becomes the target of a failed assassination attempt. And, let me tell you, he's not going down easy. I'm not immune to the unbridled thrill that comes from watching an older guy kick a bunch of ass, and Bridges, who survived both cancer and COVID, just so happens to be great at it. John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, and Amy Brenneman co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Mad God Shudder

Thursday, June 16 on Shudder

This dark, effed-up stop animation film oozed its way out of the mind of Phil Tippett, an Oscar-winning effects master, and took over 30 years to create (he began work on it while working on Robocop 2). It follows a character known as "the Assassin," who descends an unusual netherworld inhabited by foul creatures, mad scientists, and war. More fantasy than horror (though neither description is incorrect) and more concerned with visual style than plot, Mad God is the type of movie that would play in the background of your local cool dive bar and in your fondest nightmares. Reminder: If you have AMC+, you also have Shudder. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson, Cha Cha Real Smooth Apple TV+

Friday, June 17 on Apple TV+

Extremely young writer-director-producer-star Cooper Raiff (he was born in 1997) makes the rest of us look like underachievers with this critically acclaimed romantic dramedy (it has a very solid 76 score on Metacritic). Raiff plays a directionless young guy who moves back home and starts working as a bar and bat mitzvah host. He meets a single mother (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter, and starts up a friendship that changes his life. It's a sweet and heartfelt little movie. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Christopher Briney and Lola Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Series premiere Friday, June 17 on Prime Video

To All the Boys I've Loved Before creator Jenny Han stays comfortably in her lane with this series about teenage love, teenage love triangles, and teenage love summers. Lola Tung plays Belly, that's right, Belly, a young woman who heads out on a summer vacation to her family beach house, where she's reunited with old friends and new potential boyfriends in the form of a pair of brothers who vie for her attention. Han adapted her best-selling book, the first in a trilogy, for the show, which has already been picked up for a second season. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Chris Hemsworth, Spiderhead Netflix

Friday, June 17 on Netflix

This expensive movie has unusually literary source material for a Netflix dystopian sci-fi thriller. It's based on a short story by MacArthur Fellowship recipient George Saunders originally published in The New Yorker. Don't worry about it being too smart, though; Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski surely dumbed it down for the masses. It might still be good, though! It stars Chris Hemsworth as the warden of an experimental prison where mysterious pharmaceuticals are tested out on the prisoners, who include Jeff (Miles Teller) and Rachel (Jurnee Smollett). Jeff and Rachel form a special bond, which leads to them getting inflicted with some mind-bending, darkly funny psychological thrills. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Ben Crump and Sheira Brown, Civil: Ben Crump Netflix

Sunday, June 19 on Netflix

Netflix is observing Juneteenth with this documentary about civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Andre Hill. It's an intimate look at a year in the life of America's most prominent civil rights attorney, who's trying to make America a more equitable place for its Black citizens. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



The Future of... Netflix

Series premieres Tuesday, June 21 on Netflix

The future, if we can make it that long, seems pretty promising. Netflix has teamed with The Verge for this magazine-style docuseries about how technology will impact our daily lives in a variety of subjects, such as space vacations (an Airbnb on the moon!), dogs (an AI that understands what your dog is saying!), and gaming (PlayStation 4000!). The 20-minute episodes breeze through the possibilities with a mix of interviews with experts and regular folk, never going too deep but giving an easy-to-understand overview of what might be coming. Get ready for a dating experience crafted by an app that creates a "spontaneous" meet-cute with your future love. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Jennifer Lopez, Halftime Netflix

Now on Netflix

Documentarian Amanda Micheli profiles the little-known actress and singer Jennifer Lopez as she prepares a performance for a little-known event called "The Super Bowl." -Tim Surette [Trailer]

