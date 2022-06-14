What to Watch Tonight: Jennifer Lopez Takes You Inside Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

I still think we should've given Jennifer Lopez an Oscar nomination for Hustlers, but I do remember watching her pole dance at the Super Bowl a few years back and thinking, "OK, this is almost as good." In Halftime, her new documentary, Lopez gives us a look into how that halftime show (which she co-headlined alongside Shakira) came together. Later this week, Love, Victor is back for its final season, Jeff Bridges is The Old Man in The Old Man, and Chris Hemsworth is in glasses in Spiderhead.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Jennifer Lopez, Halftime Netflix

Tuesday, June 14 on Netflix

Documentarian Amanda Micheli profiles the little-known actress and singer Jennifer Lopez as she prepares a performance for a little-known event called "The Super Bowl." -Tim Surette [Trailer]





More highlights tonight:



NBA Finals Game 5 (9/8c on ABC)

Irma Vep Episode 2 (9/8c on HBO and HBO Max)

Gentleman Jack Season 2 finale (10/9c on HBO and HBO Max)

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



30 for 30: Dream On Melissa Rawlins / ESPN Images

30 for 30: Dream On

Wednesday, June 15 at 8/7c on ESPN

Lace up your high tops for the latest installment in ESPN's 30 for 30 series. Dream On is a three-part documentary (all airing back to back to back on June 15) about the 1996 U.S. women's Olympic basketball team, whose dominant run to the gold medal changed the landscape of women's basketball and paved the way for the launch of the WNBA. Nothing but net, this one. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Season 3 available Wednesday, June 15 on Hulu and Disney+

Victor (Michael Cimino) has a lot more than love triangles on his mind in the final season of Love, Victor. With graduation looming, Season 3 is as much about self-discovery as it is about its characters' love lives. But yes, Victor will also be choosing between Benji (George Sear) and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). We have a cliffhanger to resolve here, people! -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Prashant Gupta/FX

Thursday, June 16 at 10/9c on FX

Jeff Bridges plays the titular old man in this drama about a mysterious former CIA agent who, after living off the grid for years, is forced to face his past when he becomes the target of a failed assassination attempt. And, let me tell you, he's not going down easy. I'm not immune to the unbridled thrill that comes from watching an older guy kick a bunch of ass, and Bridges, who survived both cancer and COVID, just so happens to be great at it. John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, and Amy Brenneman co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Mad God Shudder

Thursday, June 16 on Shudder

This dark, effed-up stop animation film oozed its way out of the mind of Phil Tippett, an Oscar-winning effects master, and took over 30 years to create (he began work on it while working on Robocop 2). It follows a character known as "the Assassin," who descends an unusual netherworld inhabited by foul creatures, mad scientists, and war. More fantasy than horror (though neither description is incorrect) and more concerned with visual style than plot, Mad God is the type of movie that would play in the background of your local cool dive bar and in your fondest nightmares. Reminder: If you have AMC+, you also have Shudder. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson, Cha Cha Real Smooth Apple TV+

Friday, June 17 on Apple TV+

Extremely young writer-director-producer-star Cooper Raiff (he was born in 1997) makes the rest of us look like underachievers with this critically acclaimed romantic dramedy (it has a very solid 76 score on Metacritic). Raiff plays a directionless young guy who moves back home and starts working as a bar and bat mitzvah host. He meets a single mother (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter, and starts up a friendship that changes his life. It's a sweet and heartfelt little movie. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Christopher Briney and Lola Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Series premiere Friday, June 17 on Prime Video

To All the Boys I've Loved Before creator Jenny Han stays comfortably in her lane with this series about teenage love, teenage love triangles, and teenage love summers. Lola Tung plays Belly, that's right, Belly, a young woman who heads out on a summer vacation to her family beach house, where she's reunited with old friends and new potential boyfriends in the form of a pair of brothers who vie for her attention. Han adapted her best-selling book, the first in a trilogy, for the show, which has already been picked up for a second season. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Chris Hemsworth, Spiderhead Netflix

Friday, June 17 on Netflix

This expensive movie has unusually literary source material for a Netflix dystopian sci-fi thriller. It's based on a short story by MacArthur Fellowship recipient George Saunders originally published in The New Yorker. Don't worry about it being too smart, though; Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski surely dumbed it down for the masses. It might still be good, though! It stars Chris Hemsworth as the warden of an experimental prison where mysterious pharmaceuticals are tested out on the prisoners, who include Jeff (Miles Teller) and Rachel (Jurnee Smollett). Jeff and Rachel form a special bond, which leads to them getting inflicted with some mind-bending, darkly funny psychological thrills. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Ben Crump and Sheira Brown, Civil: Ben Crump Netflix

Sunday, June 19 on Netflix

Netflix is observing Juneteenth with this documentary about civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Andre Hill. It's an intimate look at a year in the life of America's most prominent civil rights attorney, who's trying to make America a more equitable place for its Black citizens. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mind Over Murder HBO

Mind Over Murder

Series premieres Monday, June 20 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

HBO's latest true crime docuseries covers the strange case of Helen Wilson, a 68-year-old woman from a small town in Nebraska, who was killed in 1985. Six separate people confessed and were convicted for her murder, only to eventually be exonerated by new DNA evidence in 2009. Over six episodes, the series will cover the murder, the trial, and, intriguingly, the fictionalized production of the case put on by a local theater company. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Pete Davidson: Alive From New York Marcus Price/Netflix

Now on Netflix

Next up on the Netflix comedy special conveyor belt is this one from Pete Davidson, best known for his breakout role as fixture on every celebrity gossip blog in existence. Here, Davidson jokes about Kanye, going to Knicks games with Chris Rock, and how it feels to be incredibly famous. He also welcomes his comedian friends on stage for sets of their own. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

