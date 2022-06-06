What to Watch Tonight: Alicia Vikander Is Tres Chic in HBO's Irma Vep

HBO gets its HBO on tonight with its latest limited series drawn from the world of international independent cinema. Alicia Vikander stars in French filmmaker Olivier Assayas' Irma Vep, which is a TV remake of Assayas' 1996 movie of the same name. It's a trip. If you're looking for something a little more straightforward, there are the final season premieres of CW series Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark, which have both been canceled.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Alicia Vikander, Irma Vep Carole Bethuel/HBO

Limited series premiere Monday, June 6 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

Try to stay with me as I describe the deal with Irma Vep, which is a limited series adaptation of Olivier Assayas's 1996 movie of the same name, which itself is about remaking Louis Feuillade's 1915 silent film series Les Vampires. Once you process that, it's pretty easy to understand. In the series, Alicia Vikander takes the mantle from Maggie Cheung as the disillusioned actress starring in the Les Vampires remake. The line that separates TV and movies continues to blur every day, but this looks great. -Allison Picurro





More highlights tonight:



Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (Netflix stand-up special)

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 premiere (Monday at 8/7c on the CW)

In the Dark Season 4 premiere (Monday at 9/8c on the CW)





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



David Letterman, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

That's My Time with David Letterman

Tuesday, June 7 on Netflix

Here's another show if you can't get enough of David Letterman talking to people. This time, Letterman is welcoming young stand-up comedians to perform a quick set, and then he sits them down to ask them questions from behind that big old beard of his. This is one of many comedy specials from Netflix's Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. -Tim Surette



Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel Marvel Studios

Series premiere Wednesday, June 8 on Disney+

If Moon Knight was a little on the dark and violent side for you and you need a reset for Disney+'s Marvel shows, then Ms. Marvel is indeed here to save the day. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a teenage Pakistani girl from New Jersey who doesn't always fit in with her high school peers, but things change when she gets the ability to harness cosmic energy from a magical bangle. It's lighter than Disney+'s other Marvel shows, and it makes history as Marvel's first project with a Muslim superhero lead. And yes, the show will have an impact on the MCU as the lead-in to next year's film The Marvels. Being a Marvel fan is a full-time job. -Tim Surette



The Janes HBO

The Janes

Wednesday, June 8 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin's documentary follows a group of women in the pre-Roe v. Wade era who built an underground network that helped provide access to safe abortions for people with unwanted pregnancies. The organization was formed in direct opposition to state legislation that banned abortions, making this film feel unfortunately timely. -Allison Picurro



Ryan O'Connell and Johnny Sibilly, Queer as Folk Peacock

Series premieres Thursday, June 9 on Peacock

Queer as Folk has a somewhat thorny legacy. Both the original 1999 British series and the 2000 American version are seen as groundbreaking but flawed, which is probably as good of a reason to reboot something as any. This Queer as Folk takes place in New Orleans, set in a queer community trying to rebuild and come together after a nightclub shooting, making the release of this show feel eerily and unfortunately timely. It's worth noting that creator Stephen Dunn worked with survivors from the 2016 Pulse shooting, and that Peacock will add a warning card to the first episode. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



For All Mankind Apple TV+

Season 3 premieres Friday, June 10 on Apple TV+

We're going to Mars, baby! Apple's excellent alternative history sci-fi series about the never-ending space race moves to the 1990s in Season 3, where the next small step for man is to drop a boot on the Red Planet. But this time it's not just Russia vs. America; private enterprise has entered the mix. This is looking less and less like alternate history, which is one of the things that makes this season so great. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders Netflix

Season 6 premieres Friday, June 10 on Netflix

The show that ruined barbers' lives for awhile is coming to an end. The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama is set in 1933 and finds Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) trying to lift the curse he believes was placed on his family, which is why they're all miserable and prone to early death. It's not supernatural all of a sudden, Tommy is just a guy who believes in curses. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Katja Herbers, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2021Paramount+ Inc.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 12 on Paramount+

It isn't summer until someone's possessed. The coolest show on TV — and definitely the only one with a sleep demon that wears a retainer — is back for more trippy cases, creative exorcisms, and lusting over a priest. Season 3 of Evil picks up in the aftermath of last season's stunning forbidden kiss between Kristen (Katja Herbers), hot off a murder confession, and David (Mike Colter), newly ordained. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Kiowa Gordon and Zahn McClarnon, Dark Winds Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Series premieres Sunday, June 12 on AMC+ and AMC

The incomparable Zahn McClarnon stars in this cop drama based on legendary crime novelist Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn and Chee novels. McClarnon plays Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon plays Chee, Navajo cops investigating a brutal murder in 1970s New Mexico who are also contending with their own personal demons. It's a straightforward moody detective procedural from a perspective we don't usually see (the show has an all-Native American writers' room). It streams on-demand on AMC+ and airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Bill Hader, Barry Merrick Morton/ HBO

Season 3 finale Sunday, June 12 at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

Bill Hader's pitch-black comedy concludes its third season with an episode called "Starting Now," which is the promise to be a better person reluctant hitman Barry (Hader) makes to himself after every time he does something terrible. This season has been all about forgiveness and vengeance, and it's probably not going to end particularly well for anyone. The show has already been renewed for Season 4, and hopefully it doesn't take three years to come out like Season 3 did. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Jensen Ackles, The Boys Prime Video

Season 3 premiere now on Amazon Prime Video

One of Prime Video's most popular shows — definitely its most delightfully gory — is also one of 2022's most anticipated shows. And why wouldn't it be? Eric Kripke's adaptation of the comic book series is insane, insightful, and incredible in its depiction of commercialized superhero culture in a world where caped crusaders vie to make bank, not save lives. - Tim Surette [Trailer]



Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

Now on Peacock

This Viking revenge epic is still in theaters, but it's already coming to Peacock, where hopefully more people see it than caught it at the multiplex. Hypothetically, it's the kind of movie people want more of: A visionary indie director (The Witch's Robert Eggers) getting big studio resources to tell an original story with style and flair. Alexander Skarsgård, yoked to the absolute hilt, stars as Amleth, a Viking warrior on a mission to avenge his father (Ethan Hawke) and save his mother (Nicole Kidman) from the wicked clutches of his uncle (Claes Bang). It's the same tale from Norse mythology that inspired Hamlet, but this telling has a lot more disembowelment and full-frontal male nudity. The all-star cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island Jeong Park/Searchlight Pictures

Now on Hulu

Ten years ago a gay rom-com with Asian male leads would have been a pipe dream. Thank god for progress, because now we have the Hulu original Fire Island, a charming Pride and Prejudice adaptation about a trip to New York's legendary party destination for gay men. Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster star as buddies who feel out of place on a week-long summer vacation and get into all sorts of shenanigans. Critics are loving it so far. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Floor Is Lava Netflix

Season 2 now on Netflix

One of the kings of dumb fun television returns with a second season that adds a few tricks to the already tricked-out adultized version of the popular kids game. This season, the rooms contestants are trying to complete are more like escape rooms, with clues and triggers needed to progress. The participants, at least early on, seemingly were all recruited from comedy clubs, and a final round now features a giant lava-spewing volcano that winners have to climb to get the grand prize. But you're here to watch people slip up and fall into a pool of oozy, orange liquid. That happens plenty, too. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Murray Bartlett and Rose Byrne, Physical Apple TV+

Season 2 premiere now on Apple TV+

Apple's darkest comedy returns for Season 2, which finds antiheroine Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) facing new challenges as she tries to become a major player in the aerobics home video industry in the 1980s. Her ambition gets her introduced to Vinnie Green, a fitness guru and infomercial star played by The White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett. It's very easy to picture him in that role. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Season 7 finale now on AMC+

Fear the Walking Dead — the spin-off that's outliving the original series — ends its seventh season with the long-anticipated but still somehow unexpected return of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), the series' original main character, who seemingly perished in Season 4. She didn't, though, and in this episode, she's going to meet Morgan (Lennie James). The exact circumstances of how it happens are under wraps for now, but it's happening. -Liam Mathews

