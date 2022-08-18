What to Watch on TV Tonight: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Smashes the Competition

When God closes a He-Man, he opens a She-Hulk. The Netflix animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe signs off today with its third season, but take heart: There's always Marvel's new legal comedy (!) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (!!), premiering today on Disney+. Meanwhile, on HBO Max, Selena Gomez cooks!

Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk Marvel

Series premieres Thursday, Aug. 18 on Disney+

If there was an award for funniest TV show title, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would win in a landslide. The latest Disney+ Marvel series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, who gains Hulk powers after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). But she doesn't lose her passion for the pursuit of justice! Despite its use of CGI that looks straight out of an early Sims game, this show is persisting. At the very least, it has a solid supporting cast in Tim Roth and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as fellow attorney-at-law Matt Murdock, also known by his vigilante alter ego Daredevil. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 (Netflix) - The family-friendly animated series wraps up

- The family-friendly animated series wraps up Glorious (Shudder) - Ryan Kwanten plays a guy who gets trapped in a rest stop bathroom with the disembodied voice of J.K. Simmons in this trippy horror flick

- Ryan Kwanten plays a guy who gets trapped in a rest stop bathroom with the disembodied voice of J.K. Simmons in this trippy horror flick Selena + Chef Season 4 (HBO Max) - This time it's Selena Gomez + chefs + friends + beach

- This time it's Selena Gomez + chefs + friends + beach The Undeclared War (Peacock) - British intelligence analysts fight cyber attacks before an election

Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene, Bad Sisters Apple TV+

Series premieres Friday, Aug. 19 on Apple TV+

The great Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) created and stars in this Irish series that's something like Big Little Lies as a dark comedy. It's about five sisters — played by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson — one of whom is married to a truly awful man played by Claes Bang, who, when the show begins, is dead. The show unfolds over two timelines, and there's a mystery in each one: What happened to him and how exactly the sisters were involved in his death in the past, and whether they'll be able to keep the secret in the present. It's thrillingly biting in Horgan's signature way. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Shakira Barrera, Martha Plimpton, and Garret Dillahunt, Sprung Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

Sprung

Series premieres Friday. Aug. 19 on Amazon Freevee

This series from creator Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) follows a trio of non-violent convicts, Jack (Garret Dillahunt), Gloria (Shakira Barrera), and Rooster (Phillip Garcia) as they're suddenly and unexpectedly released from prison at the beginning of the pandemic. With nowhere else to go and the world shut down, they move in with Rooster's mother Barb (Martha Plimpton), a small-time thief. Jack doesn't want to go back to jail, but he doesn't have anywhere else to go, so he agrees to be part of Barb's crew on the condition that they don't get caught and only steal from bad people — sp Barb draws up a list of local d-bags. It's a lot like Garcia's previous shows — it has a list of names like My Name Is Earl, and Dillahunt and Plimpton starred on Raising Hope —but adds something novel. As far as I can tell, Sprung is the first period piece about the early days of the pandemic, and it has some really funny jokes looking back at all the things we didn't know (and didn't know we were in for) in those crazy first couple of months. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal HBO

Season finale Friday, Aug. 19 at 11/10c on HBO and HBO Max

Nathan Fielder's reality comedy/high art project The Rehearsal brings its six-episode season to a close with this episode, titled "Pretend Daddy," and we have no idea what's going to happen. Will Nathan finally understand how his need for control is stifling his ability to form meaningful relationships with other people? Will Angela decide if she's ready to be a mother after completing the absurdist parenting simulator the show created for her? Will Nathan reveal that everything we've seen has been a rehearsal for an even bigger and crazier project? Anything is possible, which is the beauty of The Rehearsal — and life itself. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Annie Murphy and Mary Hollis Inboden, Kevin Can F**k Himself Robert Clark/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Season 2 premieres Monday, Aug. 22 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+

In its second and final season, Kevin Can F**k Himself is going full Gone Girl. After Neil (Alex Bonifer) found out about Allison (Annie Murphy) and Patty's (Mary Hollis Inboden) plan to kill Kevin (Eric Petersen) at the end of Season 1, Allison devises a new escape plan from the domestic hell she's trapped in: faking her own death, and leaving no trace behind when she disappears. In a fun, cheeky bit of casting, Erinn Hayes, whose abrupt firing from Kevin Can Wait famously served as inspiration for Kevin Can F**k Himself, will appear in this season. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Tom Allen and John Parr, Chad and JT Go Deep Netflix

Series premieres Tuesday, Aug. 23 on Netflix, bro

Dudes, your given rights to party are in grave danger, which is why Chad and JT are SoCal's most important social activists. The internet prankster duo who went viral for defending for your party rights at city council meetings gets their own show on Netflix in which they get canceled in a misunderstanding and must fight to clear their name. It's a mix of scripted comedy and man-on-the-street good-natured pranking that exposes people for who they are. It's humor born out the school of Nathan Fielder, though they don't quite reach the heights of the master. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Mo Amer, Mo Netflix

Mo

Season 1 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Netflix

Ramy fans don't need an introduction to comedian Mo Amer, and they probably won't need any introduction to Mo, either. But for everyone else (is there anyone else?), here's the scoop: The new Netflix comedy, created by Amer and Ramy Youssef and produced by A24, stars Amer as Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston with his family and hustling to support them. If you like Ramy, you'll like this, and if you don't like Ramy, you haven't watched it. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Welcome to Wrexham Patrick McElhenney/FX

Season 1 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 24 on FX, next day on Hulu

If Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were both real-life Ted Lassos, but they were the owners instead of the coach — so they're both Rebecca Welton — the documentary about them would be Welcome to Wrexham. Basically. This FX docuseries follows Reynolds and McElhenney's purchase of a struggling Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C., in 2020, and their attempts to turn its fortunes around while learning the ropes. I hope they sing Frozen on team karaoke night. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, Look Both Ways Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Look Both Ways

Now on Netflix

Based on this very amusing Twitter thread, I gather Riverdale is into the alt-universe scene now, so feel free to think of this Lili Reinhart-led movie as just another Riverdale storyline. On the night of her college graduation, Betty — er, Natalie (Reinhart) — hooks up with a friend and sees her life split Sliding Doors style down two different paths. In one timeline, she goes to L.A. to pursue her art career; in the other, she's pregnant and returns to her hometown to raise a family. OK, but does Betty have the serial killer gene or not? -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

