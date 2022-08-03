What to Watch on TV Tonight: Reservation Dogs Returns

There's a decent chance you're sleeping on Reservation Dogs, FX's surreal-yet-slapstick comedy about Indigenous teens longing for something more than the mundanity of their small town. Well, I'm here to say WAKE UP. Season 2 premieres tonight, which gives you enough time to binge Season 1 during the day. William "Spirit" Knifeman compels you! Don't save it for the weekend, because it's packed with movies and shows like Predator prequel Prey, a pair of Oscar winners in Licorice Pizza and Belfast, and Netflix's The Sandman.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Aug. 3–9 is below

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs Shane Brown/FX

Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 3 on Hulu

The (reservation) dog days of summer are about to be fun again. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi's chill FX comedy is back with a new season that finds the Rez Dogs on uneasy ground after Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) splits town with Jackie (Elva Guerra) on a disastrous California road trip. Back home, Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) worries the gang has been cursed, and Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) gets a job. The teen angst in Reservation Dogs just hits different, as the teens say. Megan Mullally and Marc Maron guest star. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





More new shows and movies on TV tonight:



Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 (Netflix)

Lightyear (Disney+)

CMA Fest (ABC, 8/7c)

More new shows and movies on TV tonight:

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 (Netflix)

Lightyear (Disney+)

CMA Fest (ABC, 8/7c)



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Paramount+

Series premiere Thursday, Aug. 4 on Paramount+

The reboot machine will come for us all eventually. Mike Judge returns as the voice of the two titular animated cult icons in this new version of his series that defined a generation of stupid dudes. Paramount+ already gave this a second season before it even premiered. The guys might be in 2022 now, but they're just as dumb as they were in the '90s. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Luck Apple TV+

Friday, Aug. 5 on Apple TV+

This family film is Apple's first foray into Pixar-style animated movies, produced by controversial former Pixar filmmaker-executive John Lasseter. It's about a young woman named Sam, the unluckiest person in the world, who bumbles her way into the World of Luck, where magical creatures try to help her turn her luck around. The trailer has racked up 11 million views on YouTube in three weeks, which is a lot for this kind of straight-to-streaming family movie, so Apple probably betting on good luck with this one. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



The Outlaws Amazon Studios

Season 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 5 on Amazon Prime Video

Just when you think you're out, they pull you back in! Season 2 of Elgin James and Stephen Merchant's British crime comedy The Outlaws sees the misfit group of strangers — including Christopher Walken — performing community service yanked back into the world of organized crime when a drug lord comes looking for his money that they "found." As if wearing those orange vests wasn't enough. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Thira "Aum" Chutikul and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Friday, Aug. 5 on Amazon Prime Video

Ron Howard directs this thriller film about the 2018 Tham Luang Thai cave rescue of a boys soccer team and its coach by an international group of cave divers. It's one of three projects about the rescue, including National Geographic's already released (and excellent) documentary The Rescue, which focused on the divers and the rescue efforts and is on Disney+, and Netflix's upcoming limited series Tham Luang, which focuses on the rescuees. This film covers the whole shebang, with Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton playing the heroes. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Friday, Aug. 5 on Amazon Prime Video

One of 2021's most cherished films is Paul Thomas Anderson's teen romance, which was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Set in 1973 in Southern California's San Fernando Valley, it follows a 15-year-old actor (Cooper Hoffman) and his budding relationship with an early-20s photographer's assistant (Alana Haim). -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Caitriona Balfe, Belfast Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Friday, Aug. 5 on HBO Max

Kenneth Branagh won (ahem, stole from Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza) the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his well-liked coming-of-age drama set in Northern Ireland, about a young boy growing up during The Troubles in the late '60s. Jamie Dornan and Outlander's Caitríona Balfe star. If you didn't see it during Oscar season, now you can watch it for free. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



The Predator and Amber Midthunder, Prey David Bukach

Prey

Friday, Aug. 5 on Hulu

This Hulu original sci-fi film sounds like it was conceived at 4:20 in a dorm room at the University of Vermont: What if the Predator from the Predator films came to Earth before the first movie and fought against some Comanche Native Americans in the 1700s? Here you go, guy who knows all the words to Phish's "You Enjoy Myself." -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Gwendoline Christie, The Sandman Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

Series premieres Friday, Aug. 5 on Netflix

When I say this blockbuster fantasy series is long-awaited, I mean it. An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic series has been in development on and off since 1996. And it's honestly a good thing that it didn't get made into a movie back then, because TV is a much better format for a story this sprawling. It tells the story of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), who breaks free from a century of human captivity and sets out to restore his place as the ruler of dreamworld. It's a fantasy-superhero epic that features Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, who is technically the same character as Tom Ellis' Lucifer Morningstar from Lucifer (the shows share source material), just a drastically different interpretation. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Series penultimate episode premieres Monday, Aug. 8 at 9/8c on AMC, AMC+

Only the BEST shows get mentions of their penultimate episodes here, and Better Call Saul is definitely a best show. But this one holds a little extra weight: It's the last episode of the series written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the man who co-created the show and created Breaking Bad. Vince's vision for Breaking Bad has been ever-so-slightly tweaked for Saul, but the trademarks are all still there: putting cameras inside every object you can imagine, a love letter to characters' expertise, a focus on character writing, and TENSION. At this point in Better Call Saul, we don't even have an idea of what time period this episode will take place in. That's how open things are with just two episodes to go. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions HBO

Series premieres Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

Does the NFL have an image problem? Yeah. Does it matter for viewership? Not really. America's favorite sport, warts and all, is on full display in HBO's excellent sports docuseries. Somehow every year HBO convinces a team (now, two teams, following one during training camp and one during the season) to give it unprecedented access to the players and coaches for a look at what it takes to field a Super Bowl hopeful. Or in the case of the cursed Detroit Lions, this year's Training Camp subject, fielding a team that won't embarrass itself too badly. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise Peacock

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise

Now on Peacock

Peacock is still working out the kinks before it becomes a must-have streaming service, but one thing it has done decently is true crime. The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise is, I guess, the follow-up to 2001's pretty good John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, and attempts to shed new light on the 1970s serial killer The Hillside Strangler, who was actually two people, cousins Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono Jr. The four-part series takes a deeper look at Bianchi's state of mind, and how it affected the way the case shook out. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

