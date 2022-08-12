What to Watch on TV This Weekend: Go Back to High School with Never Have I Ever Season 3

Team Paxton, rally! Team Ben, do not interact! Never Have I Ever has returned for Season 3, and with it comes a whole new boy who's primed to throw a wrench in everything. If that's all just a little too heterosexual for you, Abbi Jacobson's very queer, very joyful A League of Their Own, a remix on Penny Marshall's 1992 baseball classic, is now out in full on Amazon Prime Video. You can also blast off with the For All Mankind Season 3 finale, or wait for Evil's Season 3 finale, which drops on Paramount+ on Sunday. Or maybe you should just spend the weekend catching up on Better Call Saul before its series finale airs on Monday night.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever Netflix

Season 3 now on Netflix

In many ways, Never Have I Ever Season 2 gave me everything I wanted — a huge win for Team Paxton (Darren Barnet), namely — but this is first and foremost a show about a high school love triangle, and I understand that my happiness will probably be short lived in its upcoming third (and penultimate) season, after Eleanor (Ramona Young) told Ben (Jaren Lewison) about Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) feelings for him in the finale. Still, I'm enchanted by this show's mix of silly teen rom-comedy, compassionate musings on the lingering pervasiveness of grief, and the omniscient narration of John McEnroe. -Allison Picurro [Trailer] [Review]



Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden, A League of Their Own Anne Marie Fox/Amazon Studios

Season 1 now on Prime Video

Penny Marshall's classic 1992 baseball film gets extra innings in this eight-episode series about the formation of a World War II era all-women's baseball team. The setup is mostly the same, but the longer run time — and 30 years of progressive cultural movement — means the Prime Video series will get to explore ideas like race and sexuality more fully. The cast is full of all-stars, too, including Abbi Jacobson (who co-created the show), D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Kate Berlant, Roberta Colindrez, and Nick Offerman. -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]



Jodi Balfour, For All Mankind Apple TV+

Season 3 now on Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s alternate history drama has a reputation for finishing strong. Season 1 ended on a high, and Season 2's finale, "The Grey," solidified For All Mankind as one of TV's best dramas, using white-knuckle action and a confluence of storylines to help us almost forget all about Danny and Karen. Can Season 3 pull off a similar trick? This time around, the stakes are higher, as returning home from the moon is like a trip around the block compared to returning from the Red Planet. Season 2 ended in death; expect more honorary statues commemorating heroism coming in Season 4. #RIPGordoandTracy -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Vera Farmiga, Five Days at Memorial Apple TV+

Limited series premieres now on Apple TV+

Journalist Sheri Fink's account of the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Katrina on a New Orleans hospital was supposed to be the source material for a season of American Crime Story, but it was scrapped after years in development. Instead, John Ridley and Carlton Cuse adapted it into this eight-episode miniseries for Apple TV+. The series follows an investigation into a New Orleans hospital, where dozens of people died in the aftermath of Katrina, while flashing back to the events that led to the tragedy. It is S-T-R-E-S-S-F-U-L. Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and Cornelius Smith Jr. star. -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]



Jamar Malachi Neighbors, Frankie Quinones, and Chris Estrada, This Fool Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Season 1 now on Hulu

Comedian Chris Estrada plays a 30-year-old man who isn't in any rush to grow up; he still lives at home with his parents in South Central Los Angeles, he's more than happy to avoid any confrontation with the gang members in his neighborhood, and he works at a gang rehabilitation non-profit called Hugs Not Thugs with his cousin, who just got out of jail. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters Hopper Stone/Paramount Pictures

Now on Paramount+

HBO Max is pulling away from making straight-to-streaming movies (RIP Batgirl), so you'll have to go Paramount+ if you want Netflix-style movies that aren't on Netflix. Paramount+ is still making them, as far as we know. The latest, Secret Headquarters, comes from directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who previously made the 2020 Netflix superhero movie Project Power. They return to the superhero genre for this family film, which stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as a boy who figures out that his boring, mild-mannered father (Owen Wilson) is actually a superhero. Secret-superhero-dad somehow feels like the perfect role for 2022 Owen Wilson. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Season 3 finale premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on Paramount+

We'll have to talk to the five-eyed horned Manager about this: Evil is only giving us 10 episodes this season instead of lucky No. 13. But the fiendishly good Paramount+ drama has made the most of every hour in Season 3, bouncing between bizarre cases of the week and chilling new twists in the big picture. What's the Entity's endgame with David (Mike Colter)? Is Kristen's (Katja Herbers) daughter Lexis (Maddy Crocco) in danger... or a danger? Can someone help Andy (Patrick Brammall) PLEASE??? Expect the season finale to raise at least as many new questions as it answers, because that's Evil's way. As Herbers told TV Guide after the season premiere, creators Robert and Michelle King love to end each season by writing themselves into a corner. Few shows do it better. -Kelly Connolly





More new shows and movies on TV this weekend:



13: The Musical (Friday on Netflix)

Children of the Underground (Friday at 8/7c on FX, Saturday on Hulu)

Rogue Agent (Friday on AMC+)

The Princess (Saturday at 8/7c on HBO)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (9/8c on Starz)

Tales of the Walking Dead (Sunday at 9/8c on AMC)





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Series finale premieres Monday, Aug. 15 at 9/8c on AMC, AMC+

The best thing about Better Call Saul is that we know where it will end up, but we have no idea what avenues it will take to get there. These final episodes have already permanently changed how we look back on Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) every action in Breaking Bad, and a number of questions still remain about Gene's ultimate fate after Marion (Carol Burnett) asked Jeeves about his real identity. But I've always found that my best guess is never anywhere near as satisfying as what Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, and this show's scrupulous creative team can come up with. Heading into this final hour, the tide is high, and I'm barely holding on. -Allison Picurro



Kobe Bryant, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers Hulu

Series premieres Monday, Aug. 15 on Hulu

If you didn't get your fill of the '80s Lakers with Adam McKay's Winning Time, enjoy this 10-part docuseries from Antoine Fuqua, which begins during that same period in the franchise's history and goes all the way through to the present. Expect explorations of how players like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kobe Bryant reinvigorated the team at different points, plus a look at all the dramatic, Succession-esque rich family drama that has sprung up in the years after the death of Lakers owner Jerry Buss. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Manti Te'o, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist Netflix

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

Series premieres Tuesday, Aug. 16 on Netflix

Manti Te'o went from top college football player and Heisman Trophy hopeful to laughing stock of the country when it was revealed that his purported internet girlfriend didn't exist. Te'o got catfished before catfishing was really a thing, and the media was relentless about it. Netflix's deep dive sports docuseries talks to Te'o, his catfisher, the reporters who broke the story, and goes deep into the story, its impacts, and the truths. It ends up being a redemption story for Te'o, and a stern shaming for all of us who made him a joke. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, Look Both Ways Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Look Both Ways

Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Netflix

Based on this very amusing Twitter thread, I gather Riverdale is into the alt-universe scene now, so feel free to think of this Lili Reinhart-led movie as just another Riverdale storyline. On the night of her college graduation, Betty — er, Natalie (Reinhart) — hooks up with a friend and sees her life split Sliding Doors style down two different paths. In one timeline, she goes to L.A. to pursue her art career; in the other, she's pregnant and returns to her hometown to raise a family. OK, but does Betty have the serial killer gene or not? -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk Marvel

Series premieres Thursday, Aug. 18 on Disney+

If there was an award for funniest TV show title, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would win in a landslide. The latest Disney+ Marvel series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, who gains the powers of the Hulk after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). But she doesn't lose her passion for the pursuit of justice! Despite its use of CGI that looks straight out of an early Sims game, this show is persisting. At the very least, it has a solid supporting cast in Tim Roth and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as fellow attorney-at-law Matt Murdock, also known by his vigilante alter ego Daredevil. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Alone: Frozen The History Channel

Alone: Frozen

Series premiered Thursday, Aug. 11 on History Channel

Alone, a reality competition in which people try to survive out in the wilderness with nothing but their wits and some tools, is a huge hit. Alone: Frozen, a reality competition in which a group of veteran Alone competitors try to last 50 days on the frigid Canadian coast, will probably be a huge hit too. There's just nothing like a show that you can watch from the comfort of your home while saying, "I could totally do that." -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

