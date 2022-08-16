What to Watch on TV Tonight: Netflix's Manti Te'o Docuseries Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

Netflix has been churning out so many docuseries it's almost hard to keep up, but if you can make time for one more, check out Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, which revisits the story of Manti Te'o, a rising football star whose career was threatened by a catfishing hoax. Later in the week, She-Hulk smashes her way onto Disney+ in the latest MCU-compliant series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Aug. 16–22 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our guide to everything to watch in August, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Manti Te'o, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist Netflix

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

Now on Netflix

In 2013, Manti Te'o went from top college football player and Heisman Trophy hopeful to laughingstock of the country when it was revealed that his purported internet girlfriend didn't exist. Te'o got catfished when catfishing was still a new thing, and the media was relentless about it. Netflix's deep dive sports docuseries talks to Te'o, his catfisher, the reporters who broke the story, and goes deep into the story, its impacts, and the truths. It ends up being a redemption story for Te'o, and a stern shaming for all of us who made him a joke. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





More new shows on TV tonight:



Leonardo (8/7c on The CW)

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, Look Both Ways Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Look Both Ways

Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Netflix

Based on this very amusing Twitter thread, I gather Riverdale is into the alt-universe scene now, so feel free to think of this Lili Reinhart-led movie as just another Riverdale storyline. On the night of her college graduation, Betty — er, Natalie (Reinhart) — hooks up with a friend and sees her life split Sliding Doors style down two different paths. In one timeline, she goes to L.A. to pursue her art career; in the other, she's pregnant and returns to her hometown to raise a family. OK, but does Betty have the serial killer gene or not? -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk Marvel

Series premieres Thursday, Aug. 18 on Disney+

If there was an award for funniest TV show title, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would win in a landslide. The latest Disney+ Marvel series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, who gains the powers of the Hulk after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). But she doesn't lose her passion for the pursuit of justice! Despite its use of CGI that looks straight out of an early Sims game, this show is persisting. At the very least, it has a solid supporting cast in Tim Roth and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as fellow attorney-at-law Matt Murdock, also known by his vigilante alter ego Daredevil. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene, Bad Sisters Apple TV+

Series premieres Friday, Aug. 19 on Apple TV+

The great Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) created and stars in this Irish series that's something like Big Little Lies as a dark comedy. It's about five sisters — played by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson — one of whom is married to a truly awful man played by Claes Bang, who, when the show begins, is dead. The show unfolds over two timelines, and there's a mystery in each one: What happened to him and how exactly the sisters were involved in his death in the past, and whether they'll be able to keep the secret in the present. It's thrillingly biting in Horgan's signature way. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Shakira Barrera, Martha Plimpton, and Garret Dillahunt, Sprung Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

Sprung

Series premieres Friday. Aug. 19 on Amazon Freevee

This series from creator Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) follows a trio of non-violent convicts, Jack (Garret Dillahunt), Gloria (Shakira Barrera), and Rooster (Phillip Garcia) as they're suddenly and unexpectedly released from prison at the beginning of the pandemic. With nowhere else to go and the world shut down, they move in with Rooster's mother Barb (Martha Plimpton), a small-time thief. Jack doesn't want to go back to jail, but he doesn't have anywhere else to go, so he agrees to be part of Barb's crew on the condition that they don't get caught and only steal from bad people — sp Barb draws up a list of local d-bags. It's a lot like Garcia's previous shows — it has a list of names like My Name Is Earl, and Dillahunt and Plimpton starred on Raising Hope —but adds something novel. As far as I can tell, Sprung is the first period piece about the early days of the pandemic, and it has some really funny jokes looking back at all the things we didn't know (and didn't know we were in for) in those crazy first couple of months. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal HBO

Season finale Friday, Aug. 19 at 11/10c on HBO and HBO Max

Nathan Fielder's reality comedy/high art project The Rehearsal brings its six-episode season to a close with this episode, titled "Pretend Daddy," and we have no idea what's going to happen. Will Nathan finally understand how his need for control is stifling his ability to form meaningful relationships with other people? Will Angela decide if she's ready to be a mother after completing the absurdist parenting simulator the show created for her? Will Nathan reveal that everything we've seen has been a rehearsal for an even bigger and crazier project? Anything is possible, which is the beauty of The Rehearsal — and life itself. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Annie Murphy and Mary Hollis Inboden, Kevin Can F**k Himself Robert Clark/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Season 2 premieres Monday, Aug. 22 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+

In its second and final season, Kevin Can F**k Himself is going full Gone Girl. After Neil (Alex Bonifer) found out about Allison (Annie Murphy) and Patty's (Mary Hollis Inboden) plan to kill Kevin (Eric Petersen) at the end of Season 1, Allison devises a new escape plan from the domestic hell she's trapped in: faking her own death, and leaving no trace behind when she disappears. In a fun, cheeky bit of casting, Erinn Hayes, whose abrupt firing from Kevin Can Wait famously served as inspiration for Kevin Can F**k Himself, will appear in this season. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Series finale now on AMC+

The best thing about Better Call Saul is that we know where it will end up, but we have no idea what avenues it will take to get there. These final episodes have already permanently changed how we look back on Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) every action in Breaking Bad, and a number of questions still remain about Gene's ultimate fate after Marion (Carol Burnett) asked Jeeves about his real identity. But I've always found that my best guess is never anywhere near as satisfying as what Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, and this show's scrupulous creative team can come up with. Heading into this final hour, the tide is high, and I'm barely holding on. -Allison Picurro



Kobe Bryant, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers Hulu

Now on Hulu

If you didn't get your fill of the '80s Lakers with Adam McKay's Winning Time, enjoy this 10-part docuseries from Antoine Fuqua, which begins during that same period in the franchise's history and goes all the way through to the present. Expect explorations of how players like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kobe Bryant reinvigorated the team at different points, plus a look at all the dramatic, Succession-esque rich family drama that has sprung up in the years after the death of Lakers owner Jerry Buss. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

