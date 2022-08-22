What to Watch on TV Tonight: Kevin Can F**k Himself Goes to TV Heaven

It's been a week since Better Call Saul ended. We're still not really over it, but AMC is moving on. The final season of another show is taking over Saul's timeslot as Kevin Can F**k Himself, the Annie Murphy-led dark comedy, returns for Season 2. The first two episodes are already streaming on AMC+. Otherwise, it's a pretty light week for new releases in the wake of House of the Dragon. The biggest premiere is probably Mike, Hulu's controversial limited series about the life of Mike Tyson.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Annie Murphy and Mary Hollis Inboden, Kevin Can F**k Himself Robert Clark/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Season 2 premieres Monday, Aug. 22 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+

In its second and final season, Kevin Can F**k Himself is going full Gone Girl. After Neil (Alex Bonifer) found out about Allison (Annie Murphy) and Patty's (Mary Hollis Inboden) plan to kill Kevin (Eric Petersen) at the end of Season 1, Allison devises a new escape plan from the domestic hell she's trapped in: faking her own death, and leaving no trace behind when she disappears. In a fun, cheeky bit of casting, Erinn Hayes, whose abrupt firing from Kevin Can Wait famously served as inspiration for Kevin Can F**k Himself, will appear in this season. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





More new shows on TV tonight:



Monday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets (8/7c on ESPN) - A preseason game between two big-market NFL squads

- A preseason game between two big-market NFL squads The Bachelorette (8/7c on ABC) - It's hometowns week on this controversial season of the reality show everyone loves to hate

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Tom Allen and John Parr, Chad and JT Go Deep Netflix

Series premieres Tuesday, Aug. 23 on Netflix, bro

Dudes, your given rights to party are in grave danger, which is why Chad and JT are SoCal's most important social activists. The internet prankster duo who went viral for defending your party rights at city council meetings gets their own show on Netflix in which they get canceled in a misunderstanding and must fight to clear their name. It's a mix of scripted comedy and man-on-the-street good-natured pranking that exposes people for who they are. It's humor born out the school of Nathan Fielder, though they don't quite reach the heights of the master. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Mo Amer, Mo Netflix

Mo

Season 1 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Netflix

Ramy fans don't need an introduction to comedian Mo Amer, and they probably won't need any introduction to Mo, either. But for everyone else (is there anyone else?), here's the scoop: The new Netflix comedy, created by Amer and Ramy Youssef and produced by A24, stars Amer as Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston with his family and hustling to support them. If you like Ramy, you'll like this, and if you don't like Ramy, you haven't watched it. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Welcome to Wrexham Patrick McElhenney/FX

Season 1 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 24 on FX, next day on Hulu

If Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were both real-life Ted Lassos, but they were the owners instead of the coach — so they're both Rebecca Welton — the documentary about them would be Welcome to Wrexham. Basically. This FX docuseries follows Reynolds and McElhenney's purchase of a struggling Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C., in 2020, and their attempts to turn its fortunes around while learning the ropes. I hope they sing Frozen on team karaoke night. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Little Demon FXX

Series premieres Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c on FXX

It was only a matter of time before Twitter user @evilhag (Aubrey Plaza) played the mother of the Antichrist. This animated series finally gives her the chance, as she voices Laura, a woman trying to give her 13-year-old daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito), an ordinary life in Delaware, were it not for Chrissy's absentee father continually reemerging. Her father also happens to be Satan, voiced by Danny DeVito. It's a whole thing! This show can best be described as Big Mouth meets Rosemary's Baby. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Trevante Rhodes, Mike Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

Series premieres Thursday, Aug. 25 on Hulu

Did you know Mike Tyson loves pigeons? You will after watching this eight-episode miniseries dramatization of his life, from wild child on the street to the most feared man in boxing to a guy who bit off someone's ear to his eventual redemption. Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes plays Iron Mike. Tyson himself is pissed about it, because he is not being compensated for his life story. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan Amazon Studios

Friday, August 26 on Amazon Prime Video



This dark superhero movie was supposed to save the day in 2020, but a series of delays pushed it back to 2022 and onto Amazon Prime Video instead of theaters. Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero named Samaritan who goes into hiding for 20 years until a young boy figures out who he is and encourages him to clean up the streets once again. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, and Arden Cho, Partner Track Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Series premieres Friday, Aug. 26 on Netflix

This light drama follows a well-dressed Korean-American New York City lawyer named Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), who's so focused on advancing her career at the prestigious law firm where she works that she completely neglects her romantic life — until her ex Nick Laren (Dominic Sherwood) comes back into her life when he gets a job at the firm. Given this is a TV show, she also finds herself drawn to another co-worker, Jeff Murphy (Nolan Gerard Funk). It's not a Shondaland show, but it has that vibe; if it weren't for all the F-words, you'd think you were watching an ABC legal drama. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nicki Minaj Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8/7c on MTV, The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1

The VMAs soldier on. There will be three hosts this year — LL Cool J, who is 54 years old; Nicki Minaj, who is also this year's recipient of the Video Vanguard Award; and Jack Harlow, a rapper whose appeal is inexplicable to anyone over the age of 25 and is tied with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar for most nominations this year. Performers include Minaj, Harlow, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Måneskin, J Balvin, Marshmellow x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Kane Brown. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive a career achievement award. You know the drill. As far as we can tell, the show isn't streaming live on Paramount+, which is odd. We'll update if that changes. -Liam Mathews





RECENTLY RELEASED



Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene, Bad Sisters Apple TV+

Series premiere now on Apple TV+

The great Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) created and stars in this Irish series that's something like Big Little Lies as a dark comedy. It's about five sisters — played by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson — one of whom is married to a truly awful man played by Claes Bang, who, when the show begins, is dead. The show unfolds over two timelines, and there's a mystery in each one: What happened to him and how exactly the sisters were involved in his death in the past, and whether they'll be able to keep the secret in the present. It's thrillingly biting in Horgan's signature way. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Shakira Barrera, Martha Plimpton, and Garret Dillahunt, Sprung Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

Sprung

Series premiere now on Amazon Freevee

This series from creator Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) follows a trio of non-violent convicts, Jack (Garret Dillahunt), Gloria (Shakira Barrera), and Rooster (Phillip Garcia) as they're suddenly and unexpectedly released from prison at the beginning of the pandemic. With nowhere else to go and the world shut down, they move in with Rooster's mother Barb (Martha Plimpton), a small-time thief. Jack doesn't want to go back to jail, but he doesn't have anywhere else to go, so he agrees to be part of Barb's crew on the condition that they don't get caught and only steal from bad people — sp Barb draws up a list of local d-bags. It's a lot like Garcia's previous shows — it has a list of names like My Name Is Earl, and Dillahunt and Plimpton starred on Raising Hope —but adds something novel. As far as I can tell, Sprung is the first period piece about the early days of the pandemic, and it has some really funny jokes looking back at all the things we didn't know (and didn't know we were in for) in those crazy first couple of months. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal HBO

Season finale now on HBO Max

Nathan Fielder's reality comedy/high art project The Rehearsal brings its six-episode season to a close with this episode, titled "Pretend Daddy," and we have no idea what's going to happen. Will Nathan finally understand how his need for control is stifling his ability to form meaningful relationships with other people? Will Angela decide if she's ready to be a mother after completing the absurdist parenting simulator the show created for her? Will Nathan reveal that everything we've seen has been a rehearsal for an even bigger and crazier project? Anything is possible, which is the beauty of The Rehearsal — and life itself. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Matt Smith, House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

Season premiere now on HBO Max

House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, needs no introduction, but I'll attempt to give it one anyway: Set centuries before Game of Thrones, the series centers on the Targaryen family as they fight for control of the Iron Throne. Expect a lot of power struggles and dragons and white hair. Here's everything we know about it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

