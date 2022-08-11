What to Watch on TV Tonight: Brave the Cold With Survival Series Alone: Frozen

You'll be googling fancy pocketknives and extra-extra-extra-puffy puffer coats after you watch Alone: Frozen, tonight's biggest new release. The series — a spin-off of the survival reality series Alone, not the Adele Dazeem animated film Frozen — sends a group of competitors to a remote Canadian coastline to see how they fare. After you've lived vicariously through them, warm up this weekend with cozy shows like Netflix's Never Have I Ever and Amazon's new A League of Their Own.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Aug. 11–17 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our guide to everything to watch in August, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Roku, Apple TV 4K, Samsung Earbuds, Sling TV, Xiaomi Monitors, & More



THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



Alone: Frozen The History Channel

Alone: Frozen

Series premiere Thursday, Aug. 11 at 9/8c on History Channel

Alone, a reality competition in which people try to survive out in the wilderness with nothing but their wits and some tools, is a huge hit. Alone: Frozen, a reality competition in which a group of veteran Alone competitors try to last 50 days on the frigid Canadian coast, will probably be a huge hit too. There's just nothing like a show that you can watch from the comfort of your home while saying, "I could totally do that." -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





More new shows and movies on TV tonight:



Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes (Netflix)

Bump (The CW, 8/7c)

For everything new to watch tonight, head to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in August.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever Netflix

Season 3 premieres Friday, Aug. 12 on Netflix

In many ways, Never Have I Ever Season 2 gave me everything I wanted — a huge win for Team Paxton (Darren Barnet), namely — but this is first and foremost a show about a high school love triangle, and I understand that my happiness will probably be short lived in its upcoming third (and penultimate) season, after Eleanor (Ramona Young) told Ben (Jaren Lewison) about Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) feelings for him in the finale. Still, I'm enchanted by this show's mix of silly teen rom-comedy, compassionate musings on the lingering pervasiveness of grief, and the omniscient narration of John McEnroe. -Allison Picurro [Trailer] [Review]



Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden, A League of Their Own Anne Marie Fox/Amazon Studios

Series premieres Friday, Aug. 12 on Prime Video

Penny Marshall's classic 1992 baseball film gets extra innings in this eight-episode series about the formation of a World War II era all-women's baseball team. The setup is mostly the same, but the longer run time — and 30 years of progressive cultural movement — means the Prime Video series will get to explore ideas like race and sexuality more fully. The cast is full of all-stars, too, including Abbi Jacobson (who co-created the show), D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Kate Berlant, Roberta Colindrez, and Nick Offerman. -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]



Jodi Balfour, For All Mankind Apple TV+

Season 3 finale Friday, Aug. 12 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s alternate history drama has a reputation for finishing strong. Season 1 ended on a high, and Season 2's finale, "The Grey," solidified For All Mankind as one of TV's best dramas, using white-knuckle action and a confluence of storylines to help us almost forget all about Danny and Karen. Can Season 3 pull off a similar trick? This time around, the stakes are higher, as returning home from the moon is like a trip around the block compared to returning from the Red Planet. Season 2 ended in death; expect more honorary statues commemorating heroism coming in Season 4. #RIPGordoandTracy -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Vera Farmiga, Five Days at Memorial Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, Aug. 12 on Apple TV+

Journalist Sheri Fink's account of the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Katrina on a New Orleans hospital was supposed to be the source material for a season of American Crime Story, but it was scrapped after years in development. Instead, John Ridley and Carlton Cuse adapted it into this eight-episode miniseries for Apple TV+. The series follows an investigation into a New Orleans hospital, where dozens of people died in the aftermath of Katrina, while flashing back to the events that led to the tragedy. It is S-T-R-E-S-S-F-U-L. Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and Cornelius Smith Jr. star. -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]



Jamar Malachi Neighbors, Frankie Quinones, and Chris Estrada, This Fool Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Series premieres Friday, Aug. 12 on Hulu

Comedian Chris Estrada plays a 30-year-old man who isn't in any rush to grow up; he still lives at home with his parents in South Central Los Angeles, he's more than happy to avoid any confrontation with the gang members in his neighborhood, and he works at a gang rehabilitation non-profit called Hugs Not Thugs with his cousin, who just got out of jail. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters Hopper Stone/Paramount Pictures

Friday, Aug. 12 on Paramount+

HBO Max is pulling away from making straight-to-streaming movies (RIP Batgirl), so you'll have to go Paramount+ if you want Netflix-style movies that aren't on Netflix. Paramount+ is still making them, as far as we know. The latest, Secret Headquarters, comes from directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who previously made the 2020 Netflix superhero movie Project Power. They return to the superhero genre for this family film, which stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as a boy who figures out that his boring, mild-mannered father (Owen Wilson) is actually a superhero. Secret-superhero-dad somehow feels like the perfect role for 2022 Owen Wilson. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Season 3 finale premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on Paramount+

We'll have to talk to the five-eyed horned Manager about this: Evil is only giving us 10 episodes this season instead of lucky No. 13. But the fiendishly good Paramount+ drama has made the most of every hour in Season 3, bouncing between bizarre cases of the week and chilling new twists in the big picture. What's the Entity's endgame with David (Mike Colter)? Is Kristen's (Katja Herbers) daughter Lexis (Maddy Crocco) in danger... or a danger? Can someone help Andy (Patrick Brammall) PLEASE??? Expect the season finale to raise at least as many new questions as it answers, because that's Evil's way. As Herbers told TV Guide after the season premiere, creators Robert and Michelle King love to end each season by writing themselves into a corner. Few shows do it better. -Kelly Connolly



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Series finale premieres Monday, Aug. 15 at 9/8c on AMC, AMC+

The best thing about Better Call Saul is that we know where it will end up, but we have no idea what avenues it will take to get there. These final episodes have already permanently changed how we look back on Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) every action in Breaking Bad, and as the series prepares to sign off for good, a number of questions remain about Gene's ultimate fate and how Kim (Rhea Seehorn) will fit into it all. But I've always found that my best guess is never anywhere near as satisfying as what Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, and this show's scrupulous creative team can come up with. I'll say just one thing, which is that I hope Marion (Carol Burnett) ends up OK. -Allison Picurro



Kobe Bryant, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers Hulu

Series premieres Monday, Aug. 15 on Hulu

If you didn't get your fill of the '80s Lakers with Adam McKay's Winning Time, enjoy this 10-part docuseries from Antoine Fuqua, which begins during that same period in the franchise's history and goes all the way through to the present. Expect explorations of how players like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kobe Bryant reinvigorated the team at different points, plus a look at all the dramatic, Succession-esque rich family drama that has sprung up in the years after the death of Lakers owner Jerry Buss. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Manti Te'o, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist Netflix

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

Series premieres Tuesday, Aug. 16 on Netflix

Manti Te'o went from top college football player and Heisman Trophy hopeful to laughing stock of the country when it was revealed that his purported internet girlfriend didn't exist. Te'o got catfished before catfishing was really a thing, and the media was relentless about it. Netflix's deep dive sports docuseries talks to Te'o, his catfisher, the reporters who broke the story, and goes deep into the story, its impacts, and the truths. It ends up being a redemption story for Te'o, and a stern shaming for all of us who made him a joke. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, Look Both Ways Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Look Both Ways

Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Netflix

Based on this very amusing Twitter thread, I gather Riverdale is into the alt-universe scene now, so feel free to think of this Lili Reinhart-led movie as just another Riverdale storyline. On the night of her college graduation, Betty — er, Natalie (Reinhart) — hooks up with a friend and sees her life split Sliding Doors style down two different paths. In one timeline, she goes to L.A. to pursue her art career; in the other, she's pregnant and returns to her hometown to raise a family. OK, but does Betty have the serial killer gene or not? -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Darby Stanchfield, Locke & Key Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Season 3 now on Netflix

The TV drama with the highest concentration of keys per minute is back for its third and final season, and you won't believe what they've unlocked this time. The Locke kids get more than they bargained for when Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) finds a time travel key, which is unfortunately great news for the power-hungry British Redcoat Captain Gideon (Kevin Durand). You know they're really in for it this season because Kinsey (Emilia Jones) says ominous things in the trailer like, "Things are finally kinda normal." Never say that, Kinsey! -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Alan Tudyk, Resident Alien SYFY

Season 2 returned Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Syfy

One of our favorite aliens on TV (a surprisingly stacked category) is Resident Alien's Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), an extraterrestrial in disguise as a small-town doctor. His mission used to be to kill all humans, but what do you know — now he might be humanity's only hope, even if he still kind of wants to stab everybody with a fork. Season 2 returns after a five-month break. We needed this win. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

