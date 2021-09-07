Jaime Lorente, Belen Cuesta, and Ursula Corbero, Money Heist Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. For Tuesday, Sept. 7, only one new show joins the list: the tween adventure Dive Club, about a group of Australian scuba-diving girls who try to solve the mystery of their missing friend. It debuts at No. 10. Clickbait remains in the top spot, where it's been the last week and a half, with the 9/11 docuseries Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror in second and the Spanish action drama Money Heist in third.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Tuesday, September 7

For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

For fans of: Reliving very recent history | Is it good?: It's timely, but it's not saying anything new

This docuseries looks back at the events before and after Sept. 11, 2001, and the beginnings of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I personally can think of nothing I'd like to do less than watch a 9/11 documentary, but I guess I'm in the minority. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Action, finding out who lives and who dies | Is it good?: Oh heck yeah

Even though you may not know it, Alex Pina's drama is one of Netflix's biggest shows, as the Spanish bank robbery saga's twists and turns have made it an international hit. The series is known for its ensemble cast of characters, mysterious backstories, and life-and-death situations. And with Pina's knack for action and eye candy, it's highly bingeable. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Sharks AND dogs | Is it good?: The kids will like it

A young boy whose parents won't let him get a dog befriends an adorable shark-dog hybrid mutant with a huge appetite. Not to be confused with Catfish. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Jessie, summer camp, Peyton List | Is it good?: Not really

This spin-off of the Disney Channel tween show Jessie follows the kids to a summer camp in Maine where their parents met. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)

10. Dive Club

For fans of: PG-rated Outer Banks, Aussie accents | Is it good?: Tween girls will enjoy it, but no one else will

A group of young women who love scuba diving go on an adventure when one of their own goes missing after finding a mysterious coin. It's family friendly fare with a cast of teenage girls that will appeal to younger viewers, but don't cancel your dinner plans to watch it. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





