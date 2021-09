Jaime Lorente, Belen Cuesta, and Ursula Corbero, Money Heist Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. For Monday, Sept. 6, the list of Netflix's top 10 TV shows adds the international hit Money Heist at No. 2, which isn't quite enough to dethrone Adrian Grenier's Clickbait from its No. 1 spot. I thought kids went back to school, but you wouldn't know it with the influx of new kids shows, including Sharkdog (No. 5), Bunk'd (No. 8), and Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (No. 10), all joining the list.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Monday, September 6

For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Action, finding out who lives and who dies | Is it good?: Oh heck yeah

Even though you may not know it, Alex Pina's drama is one of Netflix's biggest shows, as the Spanish bank robbery saga's twists and turns have made it an international hit. The series is known for its ensemble cast of characters, mysterious backstories, and life-and-death situations that put main characters in peril. And with Pina's knack for action and eye candy, it's highly bingeable. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

For fans of: Reliving very recent history | Is it good?: It's timely, but it's not saying anything new

This docuseries looks back at the events before and after Sept. 11, 2001, and the beginnings of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I personally can think of nothing I'd like to do less than watch a 9/11 documentary, but I guess I'm in the minority. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Sharks AND dogs | Is it good?: The kids will like it

A young boy whose parents won't let him get a dog befriends an adorable shark-dog hybrid mutant with a huge appetite. Not to be confused with Catfish. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Jessie, summer camp, Peyton List | Is it good?: Not really

This spin-off of the Disney Channel tween show Jessie follows the kids to a summer camp in Maine where their parents met. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)

10. Heroes of Goo Jit Zu

For fans of: Animals doing martial arts, toys becoming shows | Is it good?: It's pretty basic even for a kids show

Based on some stretchy, squishy toys of the same name, Heroes of Goo Jit Zu is a cartoon following zoo animals who become transformed into muscly beasts who like to fight each other. Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)