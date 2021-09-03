Adrian Grenier, Clickbait Netflix

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. For Friday, Sept. 3, the list of Netflix's top 10 TV shows sees the 9/11 docuseries Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror jump all the way up to No. 2 in its second day on the chart. The final episode of that series, which was presumably completed months ago, is about the U.S.'s possible withdrawal from Afghanistan and the potential complications that poses. Hmm. At No. 1 is Adrian Grenier's Clickbait, which begins its second week in the top spot, but that could be threatened by today's release of the latest episodes of the Spanish bank heist drama Money Heist.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

For fans of: Reliving very recent history | Is it good?: It's timely, but it's not saying anything new

This docuseries looks back at the events before and after Sept. 11, 2001, and the beginnings of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I personally can think of nothing I'd like to do less than watch a 9/11 documentary, but I guess I'm in the minority. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)

For fans of: Sitcoms of yore | Is it good?: It's a sweet show that will remind you a lot of family comedies you used to love

The fourth installment of this comedy catches us up with the McKellan family, who are settling into their new small-town life in Georgia after moving from Seattle. If you've never watched, it will remind you a lot of the sitcoms of yore, and not just because it stars Sister, Sister's Tia Mowry. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. The Chair

For fans of: Sandra Oh, the pains of academia | Is it good?: It's excellent

Sandra Oh is starring in another TV show, which means everything is once again right with the world. Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the newest (and first woman) Chair of the embattled English department at a swanky university. She navigates both professional and personal struggles, and crushes on a professor played by Jay Duplass, which is very relatable. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Frankly, it's adorable

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, make crafts, and bake cakes. Honestly, this sounds like a grand old time, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching their far-out adventures. Season 2 just arrived on Netflix to keep your kid busy. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







10. Bake Squad

For fans of: Energetic cooking competitions | Is it good?: It is what it is

Milk Bar and MasterChef Junior's Christina Tosi pits some of her baking friends against each other in a competition to make the best yummy treats for a project. Creativity overflows with confections that you don't stand a chance of making yourself. (Yesterday's rank: 10)