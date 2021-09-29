Squid Game Netflix

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, it's Squid Game -- the South Korean drama that's taking the entire universe by storm (or maybe just Tiktok) -- still in the No. 1 spot. There's not much movement anywhere else, with the thriller Clickbait moving up a spot and pushing Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan down one. The horror miniseries Midnight Mass and teen comedy Sex Education come in at second and third.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Wednesday, September 29

For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Stephen King, The Haunting of Hill House, cerebral horror | Is it good?: We really dig it

After The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan is sticking with what he does best with another winning horror miniseries, only this time he's passing on the haunted house and going for a whole haunted island. The seven-episode series takes place in a fishing community 30 miles off the mainland and puts religion in the spotlight when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. As you can guess, it doesn't quite work out that way. Telling you any more would be a disservice to the storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Kids discovering themselves, British accents, Gillian Anderson | Is it good?: It's one of the best teen shows on right now

The best-dressed British teens on TV are about to get a whole new look: school uniforms. Netflix's raunchy-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside charmer Sex Education is shaking up life at Moordale in Season 3, which picks up as the students are starting a new term. Desperate to reform Moordale's reputation as the "sex school," new headteacher Hope (Girls alum Jemima Kirke) takes drastic measures to impose order, which go over as well as you'd expect. Where are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) when their classmates need them? Still on the outs after a certain voicemail got deleted, unfortunately. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







6. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

For fans of: True crime, Primal Fear | Is it good?: It's pretty interesting

In 1975, Billy Milligan was charged with multiple rapes on the campus of Ohio State University. During his psychological evaluation, he was diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder, or multiple personality disorder. Monsters Inside looks at the examination and his trial with archived footage and reenactments, and it's good for viewers who know very little on the subject as it explains things from the ground up. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Even the devil doesn't have infinite lives. After being canceled by Fox, saved by Netflix for Season 4, renewed by Netflix for a "fifth and final season," and then resurrected again for a surprise sixth and final season, Lucifer's charmed afterlife on streaming is coming to a close. The final 10 episodes find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) preparing to take his place as God, not that he and Chloe (Lauren German) seem to be in a huge rush to start the job. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Good criminals vs. bad criminals, guns | Is it good?: It's a pretty decent crime drama

A petty thief and a veteran robber are forced to team up to steal coke from a dealer in this gritty, action-packed French crime drama. If you like underdog criminals doing a job for good, give it a go. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as fun as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its second season, but in any case, it's already back for a third. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Not too much new stuff happening here! (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Prison life, Orange is the New Black, toilet phones | Is it good?: It's solid

The docuseries Jailbirds is back with a spin-off that moves the franchise from Sacramento to New Orleans, following the lives of female prisoners doing time at the Orleans Justice Center. This time around, the ladies seem a little more upbeat than they did in the original, and the show's tone reflects that. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





