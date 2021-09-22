Chicago Party Aunt Netflix

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. The Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list for Wednesday, Sept. 22 doesn't change at all from yesterday, which is boring news for everyone except people who write updates on Netflix Top 10 lists and now have much less work to do. Congrats, whoever you are! The dark South Korean series Squid Game, about debtors who play childhood games of life-or-death to win a massive cash prize, remains in first place for the second day in a row, with Sex Education Season 3 staying in second. And no change is good news for the animated series Chicago Party Aunt, which hangs on to the 10 spot. Way to go, Chicago Party Aunt!

But of Netflix's most popular TV series, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Wednesday, September 22

For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Kids discovering themselves, British accents, Gillian Anderson | Is it good?: It's one of the best teen shows on right now

The best-dressed British teens on TV are about to get a whole new look: school uniforms. Netflix's raunchy-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside charmer Sex Education is shaking up life at Moordale in Season 3, which picks up as the students are starting a new term. Desperate to reform Moordale's reputation as the "sex school," new headteacher Hope (Girls alum Jemima Kirke) takes drastic measures to impose order, which go over as well as you'd expect. Where are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) when their classmates need them? Still on the outs after a certain voicemail got deleted, unfortunately. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Even the devil doesn't have infinite lives. After being canceled by Fox, saved by Netflix for Season 4, renewed by Netflix for a "fifth and final season," and then resurrected again for a surprise sixth and final season, Lucifer's charmed afterlife on streaming is coming to a close. The final 10 episodes find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) preparing to take his place as God, not that he and Chloe (Lauren German) seem to be in a huge rush to start the job. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as fun as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its second season, but in any case, it's already back for a third. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Not too much new stuff happening here! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Sharks AND dogs | Is it good?: The kids will like it

A young boy whose parents won't let him get a dog befriends an adorable shark-dog hybrid mutant with a huge appetite. Not to be confused with Catfish. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Sweets, effort, schadenfreude, frosted fails | Is it good?: It's solid

This baking reality show, in which bumbling amateurs try to reproduce works of confectionary art, returns for its sixth season. Watch for a reaffirming sense of "I can do better than that." Guests include Reggie Watts and Wayne Brady. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: The Windy City, crass jokes, the Cubs | Is it good?: Not really

Based on a gag Twitter feed, this animated series follows a middle-aged woman in Chicago who really enjoys partying. Which might be why it's called what it is. Diane is loud, Diane drinks, and Diane don't give a hoot what others think. This is more Hoops than F Is for Family. (Yesterday's rank: 10)