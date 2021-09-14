Zoe Kazan and Kate Lister, Clickbait Ben King/Netflix

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 TV Series list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. The Netflix Top 10 TV Series list for Tuesday, Sept. 14 makes only one change, and it's good news for Manifest and bad news for On the Verge. The two shows swapped positions, with Manifest, the sci-fi drama about a plane that returns after going missing and the conspiracies that emerge from the phenomenon, moving up two spots to No. 5, and Julie Delpy's On the Verge, a comedy about 40-year-old women, dropping two spots to No. 7. Lucifer remains in the No. 1 spot (and it's No. 1 on Netflix overall), with Clickbait sitting at No. 2. How long is it taking people to finish Clickbait? Sheesh.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Tuesday, September 14

For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Even the devil doesn't have infinite lives. After being canceled by Fox, saved by Netflix for Season 4, renewed by Netflix for a "fifth and final season," and then resurrected again for a surprise sixth and final season, Lucifer's charmed afterlife on streaming is coming to a close. The final 10 episodes find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) preparing to take his place as God, not that he and Chloe (Lauren German) seem to be in a huge rush to start the job. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

For fans of: Reliving very recent history | Is it good?: It's timely, but it's not saying anything new

This docuseries looks back at the events before and after Sept. 11, 2001, and the beginnings of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I personally can think of nothing I'd like to do less than watch a 9/11 documentary, but I guess I'm in the minority. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Sharks AND dogs | Is it good?: The kids will like it

A young boy whose parents won't let him get a dog befriends an adorable shark-dog hybrid mutant with a huge appetite. Not to be confused with Catfish. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Women of a certain age, female friendships | Is it good?: It's not that great

Somewhere in the female friendship timeline between Girls and Grace & Frankie sits On the Verge, a dramatic comedy from Julie Delpy about four women in their 40s being four women in their 40s. They tackle romance, careers, and family, and they do it together! Wheeee! This is the right show for the sentimental person in your life, but everyone else can take a pass. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as fun as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its second season, but in any case, it's already back for a third. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Not too much new stuff happening here! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Action, finding out who lives and who dies | Is it good?: Oh heck yeah

Even though you may not know it, Alex Pina's drama is one of Netflix's biggest shows, as the Spanish bank robbery saga's twists and turns have made it an international hit. The series is known for its ensemble cast of characters, mysterious backstories, and life-and-death situations. And with Pina's knack for action and eye candy, it's highly bingeable. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





For fans of: Catching critters to use in bloodsport, anime | Is it good?: It's Pokémon!

The latest season of the Pokémon animated series follows Ash as he battles through the World Coronation Series and Goh as he tries to collect every Pokémon. So... it's Pokémon! (Yesterday's rank: 10)