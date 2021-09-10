Betty Gabriel and Adrian Grenier, Clickbait Ben King/Netflix

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 TV Series list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. The Netflix Top 10 TV Series list for Friday, Sept. 10 features a new No. 1! Just kidding. It's still Clickbait, Adrian Grenier's murder mystery miniseries that's been at No. 1 for more than two weeks now. The rest of the list is similarly familiar, with the 9/11 docuseries Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, Spanish action series Money Heist, and new episodes of the reality series The Circle rounding out the top 4. Change is coming, though: We'll see a shakeup over the weekend with the release of Lucifer's final season.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Friday, September 10

For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

For fans of: Reliving very recent history | Is it good?: It's timely, but it's not saying anything new

This docuseries looks back at the events before and after Sept. 11, 2001, and the beginnings of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I personally can think of nothing I'd like to do less than watch a 9/11 documentary, but I guess I'm in the minority. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Action, finding out who lives and who dies | Is it good?: Oh heck yeah

Even though you may not know it, Alex Pina's drama is one of Netflix's biggest shows, as the Spanish bank robbery saga's twists and turns have made it an international hit. The series is known for its ensemble cast of characters, mysterious backstories, and life-and-death situations. And with Pina's knack for action and eye candy, it's highly bingeable. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as fun as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its second season, but in any case, it's already back for a third. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Not too much new stuff happening here! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Women of a certain age, female friendships | Is it good?: It's not that great

Somewhere in the female friendship timeline between Girls and Grace & Frankie sits On the Verge, a dramatic comedy from Julie Delpy about four women in their 40s being four women in their 40s. They tackle romance, careers, and family, and they do it together! Wheeee! This is the right show for the sentimental person in your life, but everyone else can take a pass. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





For fans of: Sharks AND dogs | Is it good?: The kids will like it

A young boy whose parents won't let him get a dog befriends an adorable shark-dog hybrid mutant with a huge appetite. Not to be confused with Catfish. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Animal Crossing, critter rescues | Is it good?: If you're in preschool, definitely

Adorable animals with British accents leave the safety of the underseas and take their animal rescue mission to the land in this latest season of the popular kids show. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 10)