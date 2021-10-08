James Spader, The Blacklist Will Hart/NBC

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Oct. 8 adds a pair of new shows to the list. At No. 7 is the Mexican soap opera The Five Juanas, about a group of women who all share the same birthmark and same name... and same mystery about their father. Coming in at No. 10 is the sports docuseries Bad Sport, looking at some of the biggest scandals in sports. The Korean sensation Squid Game is still on top, while Margaret Qualley's miniseries Maid moves to No. 2, knocking the final season of On My Block down to No. 3.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Friday, October 8

For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley) in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Coming-of-age stories with a real point of view | Is it good?: Absolutely

The bittersweet fourth and final season of Netflix's under-the-radar gem On My Block finally explains how Monse (Sierra Capri), Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinco), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) fell out and exactly what went down in the two-year time jump. It's senior year, so the teens face decisions about college and what a post-Freeridge life will look like for each of them as they try to outrun the sins of their past and just have a good time at prom. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Stephen King, The Haunting of Hill House, cerebral horror | Is it good?: We really dig it

After The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan is sticking with what he does best with another winning horror miniseries, only this time he's passing on the haunted house and going for a whole haunted island. The seven-episode series takes place in a fishing community 30 miles off the mainland and puts religion in the spotlight when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. As you can guess, it doesn't quite work out that way. Telling you any more would be a disservice to the storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing | Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

The Blacklist, NBC's "it takes a criminal to catch a criminal" procedural, finds itself back on the Netflix Top 10 with the streaming release of Season 8, and it's a doozy of a season. If you've somehow managed to make it this far without learning spoilers, congratulations to you. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







7. The Five Juanas

For fans of: Telenovelas, Who Killed Sara?, sexy times | Is it good?: Not particularly

WIth dialogue like, "I can't believe I almost had sex with my brother!" you know you're in for some D-R-A-M-A with this Mexican soap opera about a quintet of women with matching birthmarks and names on the hunt for the truth about their mysterious father. It's the sort of show you wonder why you're still watching while being completely helpless against pushing the "play next episode" button. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Kids discovering themselves, British accents, Gillian Anderson | Is it good?: It's one of the best teen shows on right now

The best-dressed British teens on TV are about to get a whole new look: school uniforms. Netflix's raunchy-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside charmer Sex Education is shaking up life at Moordale in Season 3, which picks up as the students are starting a new term. Desperate to reform Moordale's reputation as the "sex school," new headteacher Hope (Girls alum Jemima Kirke) takes drastic measures to impose order, which go over as well as you'd expect. Where are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) when their classmates need them? Still on the outs after a certain voicemail got deleted, unfortunately. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Laughing, understanding cultural references, being denied soup | Is it good?: It's one of the best sitcoms of all time

Netflix is so excited to have Seinfeld on its platform and it's never going to let us forget it. Fine by me, I'm also excited! What is there to say about this show that hasn't already been said a million times, a million ways? I don't know, I'm too busy watching Elaine dance again. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







10. Bad Sport

For fans of: Untold, sports docs, scandals | Is it good?: Not as good as other recent Netflix sports docs

The latest sports docuseries to hit Netflix looks at some of the biggest scandals in sports, like the Arizona State Men's Basketball point shaving scheme in the 1990s and the 2002 Winter Olympics figure skating judging debacle. But without big names committing big crimes -- at least to Americans, anyway; cricket, soccer, and show horses are some of the six sports featured -- it lacks the immediate draw. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)