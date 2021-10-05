Margaret Qualley, Maid Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Tuesday, Oct. 5 has the best top 5 shows on this list in maybe... forever? The Korean drama Squid Game continues its grip on the top spot, followed by the final season of the teen drama-comedy On My Block, which debuts on the list at second. In third is the drama miniseries Maid, then the horror miniseries Midnight Mass, and Seinfeld, which recently brought its entire library to Netflix.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Tuesday, October 5

For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. On My Block

For fans of: Coming-of-age stories with a real point of view | Is it good?: Absolutely

The bittersweet fourth and final season of Netflix's under-the-radar gem On My Block finally explains how Monse (Sierra Capri), Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinco), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) fell out and exactly what went down in the two-year time jump. It's senior year, so the teens face decisions about college and what a post-Freeridge life will look like for each of them as they try to outrun the sins of their past and just have a good time at prom. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley) in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Stephen King, The Haunting of Hill House, cerebral horror | Is it good?: We really dig it

After The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan is sticking with what he does best with another winning horror miniseries, only this time he's passing on the haunted house and going for a whole haunted island. The seven-episode series takes place in a fishing community 30 miles off the mainland and puts religion in the spotlight when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. As you can guess, it doesn't quite work out that way. Telling you any more would be a disservice to the storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Laughing, understanding cultural references, being denied soup | Is it good?: It's one of the best sitcoms of all time

Netflix is so excited to have Seinfeld on its platform and it's never going to let us forget it. Fine by me, I'm also excited! What is there to say about this show that hasn't already been said a million times, a million ways? I don't know, I'm too busy watching Elaine dance again. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Kids discovering themselves, British accents, Gillian Anderson | Is it good?: It's one of the best teen shows on right now

The best-dressed British teens on TV are about to get a whole new look: school uniforms. Netflix's raunchy-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside charmer Sex Education is shaking up life at Moordale in Season 3, which picks up as the students are starting a new term. Desperate to reform Moordale's reputation as the "sex school," new headteacher Hope (Girls alum Jemima Kirke) takes drastic measures to impose order, which go over as well as you'd expect. Where are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) when their classmates need them? Still on the outs after a certain voicemail got deleted, unfortunately. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





For fans of: Moody murder mysteries, The Killing, nuts | Is it good?: It's dark, but it's good

The creator of the Danish series The Killing is back with another gloomy crime drama about a pair of cops hunting down a serial killer. This one leaves little figurines made out of chestnuts at the crime scenes, dismembers his victims, and might be connected to the disappearance of a politician's child. Fire it up if you're a fan of Scandi-noir. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Fighting, fighting, fighting | Is it good?: It's another insane, entertaining chapter of the legendary manga

Among anime fans, the Baki franchise is well-known for its insanity, but even compared to previous Baki series, Baki Hanma is WILD. A young fighter named Baki continues his training to prepare to fight his father, the strongest being in the world. His training takes him to Arizona State Prison (random!) to take on one of its residents who is supposedly the strongest man in America. Mike Tyson and George W. Bush make cameos, as does a giant praying mantis. OK! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Even the devil doesn't have infinite lives. After being canceled by Fox, saved by Netflix for Season 4, renewed by Netflix for a "fifth and final season," and then resurrected again for a surprise sixth and final season, Lucifer's charmed afterlife on streaming is coming to a close. The final 10 episodes find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) preparing to take his place as God, not that he and Chloe (Lauren German) seem to be in a huge rush to start the job. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)



