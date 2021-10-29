Squid Game Youngkyu Park/Netflix

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Oct. 29 has just one change; Locke & Key Season 2 swaps places with the miniseries Maid, as they've been doing all week in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. That means that You Season 3 is still in the top spot, followed by the pop culture phenomenon Squid Game. The Top 10 should be shaken up this weekend with the releases of Colin Kaepernick's social justice series Colin in Black and White and Season 2 of the French series Mythomaniac.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Friday, October 29

For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! If you've already seen Season 3, here are more shows like You to watch next. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. Instead of watching Squid Game again, why not check out one of our suggestions for shows like Squid Game that you should watch next? (Yesterday's rank: 2)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences | Is it good?: Season 2 is definitely an improvement on Season 1

The TV drama with the highest concentration of keys per minute is back and key-ier than ever. After a first season that played it a little too safe, Locke & Key is letting loose in Season 2, which picks up with the Lockes finally enjoying themselves in Keyhouse now that they think they've banished Dodge through the Black Door. They haven't. Dodge, now in the form of Gabe (Griffin Gluck), is right under their noses. What will Kinsey (Emilia Jones) do when she finds out she's dating a demon? (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley) in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Conspiracy theories, overworked women | Is it good?: It's great

You know the "deep state" all those nutjobs on your Facebook feed are always posting about? This animated series imagines a universe where those people are actually very much correct, and aliens, lizard people, and sentient robots are totally real, all thanks to one corporation. One of the people who deal with the daily headaches of controlling the world is Reagan (Lizzy Caplan), an overworked, under-respected engineer whose father (Christian Slater) created the company. It's part workplace comedy, part real-world commentary, and a whole lot of fun. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: The voices of famous people, young girls on treacherous journeys | Is it good?: It's a lot of very cute fun

Kids get a lot of movies and a lot of decade-long TV shows, but you know what they don't get enough of? Miniseries. Prestige TV's favorite art form gets a little more family friendly with Maya and the Three, an animated nine-part limited series about a warrior princess named Maya (Zoe Saldana) on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and defeat the underworld gods threatening humanity. The Mexican fantasy series also features the voice talents of Rita Moreno, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Gabriel Iglesias, Alfred Molina, Stephanie Beatriz, Danny Trejo, Queen Latifah... you get the idea. It's stacked. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Pop culture, campy murders, not knowing what year it is | Is it good?: No, and that's what makes it great

TV's most "sure, why not!" show has added another season to Netflix. Season 5 boldly jumped a full seven years into the future, bypassing the gang's college years, then bringing them back to Riverdale to save the town, or whatever. In the years we didn't see, Archie (KJ Apa) went to war (somewhere), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) wrote a book, Betty (Lili Reinhart) became Clarice Starling, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) went full Uncut Gems. Maybe Riverdale should never end. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Class commentary, general shenanigans | Is it good?: Not by the end, but we'll always remember the glory days

The final season of Shameless has finally hit Netflix, and sure, it's a rocky one -- like, really rocky -- but if you've come this far, you might as well see how it ends. Season 11 wraps up the saga of the Gallagher family in the age of COVID, as the kids try to build lives for themselves outside the shadow of their father while Frank (William H. Macy) grapples with the effects of gentrification on the South Side. It's not the best the audacious family drama has to offer, but it's an ending. And if you want to keep those Shameless vibes going, here are more shows like Shameless to watch next. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Magical schools, The Vampire Diaries | Is it good?: It's ridiculous, but it's fun

It took a while, but Netflix has finally lifted the spell that was keeping Season 3 of this Vampire Diaries spin-off off the platform, giving everyone the chance to catch up on all the latest supernatural drama at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Your high school angst has nothing on these teen vampires, witches, and/or werewolves. (Yesterday's rank: 10)