If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Thursday, Oct. 21 is still led by You, which has never been better than it is in Season 3. The Korean thriller Squid Game is close behind at No. 2, followed by the great limited series Maid, the final season of Shameless, and the indestructible Cocomelon. That means the entire top 5 is unchanged from yesterday, with all the movement coming lower on the list. Riverdale has moved up a spot to No. 7, and the only new addition to the ranking is the kids series Gabby's Dollhouse, which just released its third season.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Thursday, October 21

For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley) in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Class commentary, general shenanigans | Is it good?: Not by the end, but we'll always remember the glory days

The final season of Shameless has finally hit Netflix, and sure, it's a rocky one -- like, really rocky -- but if you've come this far, you might as well see how it ends. Season 11 wraps up the saga of the Gallagher family in the age of COVID, as the kids try to build lives for themselves outside the shadow of their father while Frank (William H. Macy) grapples with the effects of gentrification on the South Side. It's not the best the audacious family drama has to offer, but it's an ending. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. My Name

For fans of: Crime, The Departed | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

This Korean drama series follows a woman out for revenge after the death of her father, becoming the mentee of a powerful crime boss and entering the police force as an undercover cop under his direction. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Pop culture, campy murders, not knowing what year it is | Is it good?: No, and that's what makes it great

TV's most "sure, why not!" show has added another season to Netflix. Season 5 boldly jumped a full seven years into the future, bypassing the gang's college years, then bringing them back to Riverdale to save the town, or whatever. In the years we didn't see, Archie (KJ Apa) went to war (somewhere), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) wrote a book, Betty (Lili Reinhart) became Clarice Starling, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) went full Uncut Gems. Maybe Riverdale should never end. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives | Is it good?: It's a little stupid, but mostly in a fun way

This CW series has kind of flown under the radar, but its just-added third season apparently struck a chord with Netflix subscribers! It follows a blind woman who sets out to solve the murder of her best friend, and Season 3 is just as twisty as ever. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Frankly, it's adorable

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, make crafts, and bake cakes. Honestly, this sounds like a grand old time, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching their far-out adventures. Season 3 just arrived on Netflix to keep your kid busy. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing | Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

The Blacklist, NBC's "it takes a criminal to catch a criminal" procedural, finds itself back on the Netflix Top 10 with the streaming release of Season 8, and it's a doozy of a season. If you've somehow managed to make it this far without learning spoilers, congratulations to you. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







