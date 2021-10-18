Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, and HoYeon Jung, Squid Game Netflix

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Monday, Oct. 18 is, for the first time in weeks, led by something other than Squid Game, which was dethroned over the weekend by the new season of You. Other new additions over the weekend include the Korean drama My Name and the soothing U.K. import The Great British Baking Show, which is dropping new episodes on Fridays. Plus, The CW's In the Dark arrives at No. 7 after the streaming release of its third season.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Monday, October 18

For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley) in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Class commentary, general shenanigans | Is it good?: Not by the end, but we'll always remember the glory days

The final season of Shameless has finally hit Netflix, and sure, it's a rocky one -- like, really rocky -- but if you've come this far, you might as well see how it ends. Season 11 wraps up the saga of the Gallagher family in the age of COVID, as the kids try to build lives for themselves outside the shadow of their father while Frank (William H. Macy) grapples with the effects of gentrification on the South Side. It's not the best the audacious family drama has to offer, but it's an ending. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. My Name

For fans of: Crime, The Departed | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

This Korean drama series follows a woman out for revenge after the death of her father, becoming the mentee of a powerful crime boss and entering the police force as an undercover cop under his direction. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives | Is it good?: It's a little stupid, but mostly in a fun way

This CW series has kind of flown under the radar, but its just-added third season apparently struck a chord with Netflix subscribers! It follows a blind woman who sets out to solve the murder of her best friend, and Season 3 is just as twisty as ever. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Coming-of-age stories with a real point of view | Is it good?: Absolutely

The bittersweet fourth and final season of Netflix's under-the-radar gem On My Block finally explains how Monse (Sierra Capri), Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinco), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) fell out and exactly what went down in the two-year time jump. It's senior year, so the teens face decisions about college and what a post-Freeridge life will look like for each of them as they try to outrun the sins of their past and just have a good time at prom. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Young entrepreneurs, comfort shows | Is it good?: It's totes adorbs

Get over yourself and bask in the warmth of the darling The Baby-Sitters Club, which dives into growing up a bit in Season 2 with new stepfathers and summer crushes lasting into the fall. In addition to the old crew, two new members join the club, and each character gets their own episodes to tell their stories. There is literally nothing wrong with this show. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Courtesy and confections | Is it good?: It's a delight

The popular British reality show returns for its ninth "collection" (this show is too good for "seasons") of amateur bakers whipping up delicious baked goods. New episodes are released weekly on Fridays. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







