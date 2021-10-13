Vivian Watson and Anais Lee, The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Wednesday, Oct. 13 has all the same shows as Tuesday's list, with just a little bit of shuffling: Shameless, which just released its final season on Netflix, moves up to No. 3, and The Blacklist moves up to No. 7 thanks to the Netflix debut of its eighth season. Long live long-running dramas! Meanwhile, Squid Game maintains its iron grip on the top spot.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Wednesday, October 13

For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley) in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Class commentary, general shenanigans | Is it good?: Not by the end, but we'll always remember the glory days

The final season of Shameless has finally hit Netflix, and sure, it's a rocky one -- like, really rocky -- but if you've come this far, you might as well see how it ends. Season 11 wraps up the saga of the Gallagher family in the age of COVID, as the kids try to build lives for themselves outside the shadow of their father while Frank (William H. Macy) grapples with the effects of gentrification on the South Side. It's not the best the audacious family drama has to offer, but it's an ending. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Coming-of-age stories with a real point of view | Is it good?: Absolutely

The bittersweet fourth and final season of Netflix's under-the-radar gem On My Block finally explains how Monse (Sierra Capri), Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinco), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) fell out and exactly what went down in the two-year time jump. It's senior year, so the teens face decisions about college and what a post-Freeridge life will look like for each of them as they try to outrun the sins of their past and just have a good time at prom. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. The Five Juanas

For fans of: Telenovelas, Who Killed Sara?, sexy times | Is it good?: Not particularly

WIth dialogue like, "I can't believe I almost had sex with my brother!" you know you're in for some D-R-A-M-A with this Mexican soap opera about a quintet of women with matching birthmarks and names on the hunt for the truth about their mysterious father. It's the sort of show you wonder why you're still watching while being completely helpless against pushing the "play next episode" button. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Stephen King, The Haunting of Hill House, cerebral horror | Is it good?: We really dig it

After The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan is sticking with what he does best with another winning horror miniseries, only this time he's passing on the haunted house and going for a whole haunted island. The seven-episode series takes place in a fishing community 30 miles off the mainland and puts religion in the spotlight when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. As you can guess, it doesn't quite work out that way. Telling you any more would be a disservice to the storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing | Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

The Blacklist, NBC's "it takes a criminal to catch a criminal" procedural, finds itself back on the Netflix Top 10 with the streaming release of Season 8, and it's a doozy of a season. If you've somehow managed to make it this far without learning spoilers, congratulations to you. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Young entrepreneurs, comfort shows | Is it good?: It's totes adorbs

Get over yourself and bask in the warmth of the darling The Baby-Sitters Club, which dives into growing up a bit in Season 2 with new stepfathers and summer crushes lasting into the fall. In addition to the old crew, two new members join the club, and each character gets their own episodes to tell their stories. There is literally nothing wrong with this show. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Models, a reverse Big Bang Theory, abs | Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Here's a premise for a show: a smart person (Emily Osment) moves in with her less-smart sister and her model and fitness freak friends. The multicamera comedy has throwback gags and a throwback laugh track, if that's your thing. Some say it gets better as it goes along, but we couldn't make it past one episode. Good luck to you! (Yesterday's rank: 10)

