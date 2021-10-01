Danica Curcic, The Chestnut Man Tine Harden

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Oct. 1 adds the new anime series Baki Hanma, which is blowing the minds of its fans with its brutal fights and puzzling celebrity cameos (George W. Bush in an anime?). Still in first place is the South Korean thriller Squid Game, an international hit about people who play deadly games for money. It's followed by the perfect October binge, Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass, and Sex Education Season 3. The Danish crime drama The Chestnut Man is making some moves in its second day on the list, climbing from No. 9 to No. 7.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Thursday, October 1

For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Stephen King, The Haunting of Hill House, cerebral horror | Is it good?: We really dig it

After The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan is sticking with what he does best with another winning horror miniseries, only this time he's passing on the haunted house and going for a whole haunted island. The seven-episode series takes place in a fishing community 30 miles off the mainland and puts religion in the spotlight when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. As you can guess, it doesn't quite work out that way. Telling you any more would be a disservice to the storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Kids discovering themselves, British accents, Gillian Anderson | Is it good?: It's one of the best teen shows on right now

The best-dressed British teens on TV are about to get a whole new look: school uniforms. Netflix's raunchy-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside charmer Sex Education is shaking up life at Moordale in Season 3, which picks up as the students are starting a new term. Desperate to reform Moordale's reputation as the "sex school," new headteacher Hope (Girls alum Jemima Kirke) takes drastic measures to impose order, which go over as well as you'd expect. Where are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) when their classmates need them? Still on the outs after a certain voicemail got deleted, unfortunately. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as fun as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its second season, but in any case, it's already back for a third. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Not too much new stuff happening here! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







6. Baki Hanma

For fans of: Fighting, fighting, fighting | Is it good?: It's another insane, entertaining chapter of the legendary manga

Among anime fans, the Baki franchise is well-known for its insanity, but even compared to previous Baki series, Baki Hanma is WILD. A young fighter named Baki continues his training to prepare to fight his father, the strongest being in the world. His training takes him to Arizona State Prison (random!) to take on one of its residents who is supposedly the strongest man in America. Mike Tyson and George W. Bush make cameos, as does a giant praying mantis. OK! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







7. The Chestnut Man

For fans of: Moody murder mysteries, The Killing, nuts | Is it good?: It's dark, but it's good

The creator of the Danish series The Killing is back with another gloomy crime drama about a pair of cops hunting down a serial killer. This one leaves little figurines made out of chestnuts at the crime scenes, dismembers his victims, and might be connected to the disappearance of a politician's child. Fire it up if you're a fan of Scandi-noir. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Even the devil doesn't have infinite lives. After being canceled by Fox, saved by Netflix for Season 4, renewed by Netflix for a "fifth and final season," and then resurrected again for a surprise sixth and final season, Lucifer's charmed afterlife on streaming is coming to a close. The final 10 episodes find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) preparing to take his place as God, not that he and Chloe (Lauren German) seem to be in a huge rush to start the job. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Good criminals vs. bad criminals, guns | Is it good?: It's a pretty decent crime drama

A petty thief and a veteran robber are forced to team up to steal coke from a dealer in this gritty, action-packed French crime drama. If you like underdog criminals doing a job for good, give it a go. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)