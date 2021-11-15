Arcane Netflix

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Monday, Nov. 15 shows off the power of Netflix's less-popular weekly release schedule, with a pair of series that aired new episodes over the weekend getting a bump. The animated show Arcane, based on the League of Legends video game, made it all the way to No. 2 on Sunday before settling to No. 6 today, following the release of three new episodes on Saturday. The final three episodes of Season 1 will be out next Saturday. The Great British Baking Show, which releases new episodes on Friday night, holds on to the No. 10 spot after peaking at No. 3 on Saturday. But none of the movement on the list could dislodge Big Mouth from the top spot, where it's been since the release of its fifth season last weekend.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Monday, November 15

For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers | Is it good?: It's a reliably consistent good (and super gross) time

It's lovebug season on Big Mouth. The hormonal teens of Bridgeton Middle School are getting some new friends this year as their crushes and broken hearts appear to them as lovebugs and hate worms, creatures that can shift from one form to the other like caterpillars into butterflies — or Bruce Banner into the Hulk, whichever you prefer. Pamela Adlon joins the cast as Jessi's lovebug, Sonya; Brandon Kyle Goodman voices Nick's lovebug, Walter; and Keke Palmer is Missy's hate worm, Rochelle. There's also a claymation Christmas special, which finally answers the question of what the Hormone Monsters would look like in the world of the Heat Miser. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Crime dramas, cartel violence, drugs | Is it good?: Yes, and this final season gives it the send-off it deserves

The final season of Narcos: Mexico comes without its big bad. Diego Luna, who played cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons, won't be in Season 3 after his character was (Season 2 spoiler!) arrested in last season's finale. But that only increases the chaos as other wannabe kingpins battle to fill his loafers, escalating into a torrent of violence in Mexico that Narcos: Mexico never shies away from. Things will come to a spectacularly bloody ending. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







3. Animal

For fans of: Planet Earth without David Attenborough, wildlife shots | Is it good?: It's not all that different from other wildlife docs, but why mess with what's working?

This docuseries about different animals across the world is nothing a seasoned veteran of wildlife docs hasn't seen before, but that's not a bad thing. There are four episodes here, covering everything from big cats to marsupials, and they're narrated by Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, Pedro Pascal, and Rebel Wilson. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! If you've already seen Season 3, here are more shows like You to watch next. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. Instead of watching Squid Game again, why not check out one of our suggestions for shows like Squid Game that you should watch next? (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Arcane

For fans of: Sibling dynamics, League of Legends | Is it good?: It's a solid adaptation and visually exciting

For those uninitiated, League of Legends is a fantasy video game about battling other avatars in an arena, and this show actually makes the source material into something worth watching. Two sisters (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell) end up on different sides of a class war, and Arcane is good about balancing their backstories with the big, thrilling fight scenes you want from a show like this. Three new episodes will be released weekly. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Incredibles but Nickelodeon comedy style | Is it good?: It's for that narrow post-Paw Patrol/pre-Marvel crowd

The latest Nickelodeon import on Netflix is this family sitcom about a family with superpowers. It's the typical corny stuff you'd expect. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley) in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Courtesy and confections | Is it good?: It's a delight

The popular British reality show returns for its ninth "collection" (this show is too good for "seasons") of amateur bakers whipping up delicious baked goods. New episodes are released weekly on Fridays. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





