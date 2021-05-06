The Innocent Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. On Thursday, May 6 The Circle is complete! No seriously, Netflix released the Season 2 finale of the reality series The Circle on Wednesday, catapulting the show to the top spot. Selena: The Series will have to wait at least one more day to take over No. 1, and new true crime show Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (well doesn't THAT sound uplifting?) debuts at No. 3. They knock Shadow and Bone all the way down to fourth. And we all knew this day was coming, but it doesn't make it any easier: Our dear Ginny & Georgia is out of the Top 10 TV shows for only the second time since late February. It appears people would rather the insane Korean kids cartoon Miniforce: Super Dino Power instead.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Thursday, May 6

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's still a lot of fun

Now, THIS is reality: Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. Beyond that all-too-familiar premise that we've lived for ourselves over the last year, each contestant has the decision to groom their profiles and online personalities how they see fit to be favored by others, who vote on who stays and who goes until there's one winner. That means some will intentionally catfish others, which is where the real fun and experimentation come into play. Season 1 ended up being surprisingly good-hearted as real friendships developed. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Selena Quintanilla, good music | Is it good?: It doesn't really do the beloved singer justice, but it's sweet

The second and final part of Selena: The Series chronicles the final years of Selena Quintanilla's (played here by Christian Serratos) life, detailing her rise to fame and her tragic murder at age 23. These episodes are an improvement from the first half of the series, peeling back some of Selena's layers to show us the woman behind the glamour and the great songs. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Decades-old murder cases | Is it good?: It gets more interesting as it goes along

Another week, another Netflix true crime docuseries. This one deals with the case of David Berkowitz, also known by his alias Son of Sam, a serial killer who was sentenced to life in prison after a string of murders committed in and around New York City throughout the 1970s. But the author Maury Terry was convinced Berkowitz didn't act alone, forming the premise for the series, which uses archival footage and conversations with people close to the investigation to tell the story of how Terry became consumed by his efforts to prove there was more to the Son of Sam case than anyone expected. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Game of Thrones in the style of Freeform | Is it good?: It's really entertaining

Based on Leigh Bardugo's dueling Grishaverse novel series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this big-budget young adult fantasy series follows a young woman who discovers she's in possession of a power that can save the kingdom. If you liked The Witcher but could do without its occasional silliness, you'll probably like this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Murder and intrigue | Is it good?: The plot is all over the place, but it'll keep you hooked

This Spanish thriller centers around a man who becomes involved in an accidental murder that alters the course of his life. Years later, after he's successfully moved on, he receives a phone call that throws all the progress he's made into question. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







7. Yasuke

For fans of: Animated spurting blood | Is it good?: It's pretty good if you're into anime

This Netflix original anime is set in an alternate feudal Japan and tells the story of the "Black Samurai," a warrior of African descent who protects a young girl with powers from forces who want to harm her. The GZA, the RZA, Ghostface Killah, and the rest of the Wu crew would be all over this. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Smart children, sibling rivalries | Is it good?: If you love Nickelodeon, sure

Much like iCarly and Big Time Rush, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is yet another Nickelodeon show about kids with big personalities. This one is about the titular quadruplets, who don't have a lot in common but manage to get into a bunch of mischief together anyway. Good for them! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: ABC-style telenovelas, pastelitos, one-and-done dramas | Is it good?: It's a charming romance

The 2020 ABC drama didn't make it past one season in its original run, but it lives forever on Netflix! In this adaptation of an Israeli series, a humble Cuban-American who works at his family's bakery in Miami gets his life turned upside-down when he begins dating a super-hottie celebrity. Expect jealous exes, nosey paparazzi, and a sudden urge to munch on some puff pastries. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







10. Miniforce: Super Dino Power

For fans of: Cute animals, superheroes, dinosaurs | Is it good?: It seems like a lot, tbh

If I have this straight, this Korean animated kids show checks all the boxes for kids as cute animals [√] turn into superheroes [√] that ride on robot dinosaurs [√] and save the day from supervillains [√]. This was definitely workshopped in a corporate focus group with sugared-up children. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)