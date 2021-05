The Innocent Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. On Wednesday, May 5, the Netflix Top 10 TV shows celebrates the Mexican-American holiday of Cinco de Mayo with the Netflix series about the Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla. Selena: The Series returns to the Top 10 at No. 2 following the debut of the second half if its first and only season. It wasn't enough to take down the fantasy series Shadow and Bone, which remains in the top spot. Pretty much everything else slid down a spot, but expect The Circle to rise tomorrow with the Season 2 finale coming out today.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Wednesday, May 5

For fans of: Game of Thrones in the style of Freeform | Is it good?: It's really entertaining

Based on Leigh Bardugo's dueling Grishaverse novel series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this big-budget young adult fantasy series follows a young woman who discovers she's in possession of a power that can save the kingdom. If you liked The Witcher but could do without its occasional silliness, you'll probably like this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Selena Quintanilla, good music | Is it good?: It doesn't really do the beloved singer justice, but it's sweet

The second and final part of Selena: The Series chronicles the final years of Selena Quintanilla's (played here by Christian Serratos) life, detailing her rise to fame and her tragic murder at age 23. These episodes are an improvement from the first half of the series, peeling back some of Selena's layers to show us the woman behind the glamour and the great songs. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Murder and intrigue | Is it good?: The plot is all over the place, but it'll keep you hooked

This Spanish thriller centers around a man who becomes involved in an accidental murder that alters the course of his life. Years later, after he's successfully moved on, he receives a phone call that throws all the progress he's made into question. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's still a lot of fun

Now, THIS is reality: Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. Beyond that all-too-familiar premise that we've lived for ourselves over the last year, each contestant has the decision to groom their profiles and online personalities how they see fit to be favored by others, who vote on who stays and who goes until there's one winner. That means some will intentionally catfish others, which is where the real fun and experimentation come into play. Season 1 ended up being surprisingly good-hearted as real friendships developed. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

6. Yasuke

For fans of: Animated spurting blood | Is it good?: It's pretty good if you're into anime

This Netflix original anime is set in an alternate feudal Japan and tells the story of the "Black Samurai," a warrior of African descent who protects a young girl with powers from forces who want to harm her. The GZA, the RZA, Ghostface Killah, and the rest of the Wu crew would be all over this. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: ABC-style telenovelas, pastelitos, one-and-done dramas | Is it good?: It's a charming romance

The 2020 ABC drama didn't make it past one season in its original run, but it lives forever on Netflix! In this adaptation of an Israeli series, a humble Cuban-American who works at his family's bakery in Miami gets his life turned upside-down when he begins dating a super-hottie celebrity. Expect jealous exes, nosey paparazzi, and a sudden urge to munch on some puff pastries. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Smart children, sibling rivalries | Is it good?: If you love Nickelodeon, sure

Much like iCarly and Big Time Rush, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is yet another Nickelodeon show about kids with big personalities. This one is about the titular quadruplets, who don't have a lot in common but manage to get into a bunch of mischief together anyway. Good for them! (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Slaying demons, getting revenge | Is it good?: It's one of the best anime series of the past few years

This anime series, which is an adaptation of the manga of the same name, follows a young boy who sets out to avenge his family after a demon curses his sister and leaves the rest of his family dead. It's bloody, so it's not for kids, but it's very good. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

