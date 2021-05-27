Stephen Satterfield and Dr. Jessica B. Harris, High on the Hog: How African American Culture Transformed America Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, May 27 adds the most mouth-watering show that's been on the list in a long time, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. The wonderful cooking and culture show debuts at No. 7. Sitting atop the list once again is the Mexican mystery thriller Who Killed Sara?, followed by baby magnet Cocomelon and tween dino romp Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Thursday, May 27

For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

The first season of this Mexican thriller, which follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder, shot up Netflix's Top 10 when it debuted in March. In Season 2, Alex (Manolo Cardona) finds out new information about his sister that leads him to believe she wasn't who he thought, all while dealing with a new problem that threatens to send him back to prison. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Dinosaurs, kids saving the day | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

The animated kids show about why we shouldn't open an amusement park with man-eating dinosaurs inside continues with the gang trying to find a way to leave Isla Nebular. But guess what? They get chased by dinosaurs. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Realizing a whole Adam Brody show happened without your knowledge | Is it good?: Let's not go that far

Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi, and more star in this drama for people who understand Bitcoin. Brody plays a swindler who invests his money in a digital currency startup with the help of some unlikely conspirators. Freeman is the crooked FBI agent trying to take them down. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Family sitcoms of the past | Is it good?: If you like family sitcoms of the past, you'll like this

The Upshaws evokes all the older family sitcoms you loved -- think Family Matters, Roseanne, Married... with Children -- except it's, you know, modern. The show is about a working class family living in Indiana, and it's complete with a laugh track and a sister-in-law character (Wanda Sykes) who is constantly on the dad's (Mike Epps) nerves. It'll probably bring you right back to the '90s. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Superheroes, Josh Duhamel's hair | Is it good?: There are better superhero shows out there, but what else are you gonna do?

Based on Mark Millar's graphic novels, Jupiter's Legacy is a throwback to the pulp comics of the old days, following a team of superheroes with strong morals and ideas of what America should be, but who also butt heads with a younger generation of superheroes -- some of whom are their children -- who have their own ideas about being a superhero. At the heart of their conflict? The use of lethal force; the kids love it, the grown-ups aren't so hot on it. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Making yourself hungry AF, soul food, social justice | Is it good?: It's delicious

Every cooking show is pretty much the same, but once in a while, one comes along that's just more important than others. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, hosted by the affable food writer Stephen Satterfield and highly inspired by Dr. Jessica B. Harris' book of the same name, is a look at a specific, mouthwatering cultural cuisine, but it's also a history lesson in Black culture, a stirring look at community, and an eye-opening reminder that America is a melting pot. Advice: Don't watch without a bowl of gumbo on hand. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Interventions, getting your life in order | Is it good?: It's impossible to look away from

The hit A&E reality series Hoarders explores the lives and struggles of people with compulsive hoarding disorder. The show offers them help through a combination of cleanup and psychological treatment while also interviewing their friends and family. It can be hard to watch, but it's inspiring. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Game of Thrones in the style of Freeform | Is it good?: It's really entertaining

Based on Leigh Bardugo's dueling Grishaverse novel series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this big-budget young adult fantasy series follows a young woman who discovers she's in possession of a power that can save the kingdom. If you liked The Witcher but could do without its occasional silliness, you'll probably like this. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Slice-of-life dramedy, facing reality | Is it good?: It's quite good

Aziz Ansari's touching comedy returns four years after the previous season with an examination of Denise's (Lena Waithe) new married life in rural New York. Following tumultuous times for both actors in real life, Season 3 is a more contemplative affair, but nonetheless observant and sharp. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

