Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, May 10 is led by the newest superhero show on the block, Jupiter's Legacy. The true crime series The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness stays strong at No. 2, followed by Selena: The Series. The newest addition to the list is reality hit Hoarders, now available on Netflix for your streaming pleasure.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Monday, May 10

1. Jupiter's Legacy

For fans of: Superheroes, Josh Duhamel's hair | Is it good?: There are better superhero shows out there, but it's a fun watch

Based on Mark Millar's graphic novels, Jupiter's Legacy is a throwback to the pulp comics of the old days, following a team of superheroes with strong morals and ideas of what America should be, but who also butt heads with a younger generation of superheroes -- some of whom are their children -- who have their own ideas about being a superhero. At the heart of their conflict? The use of lethal force; the kids love it, the grown-ups aren't so hot on it. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Decades-old murder cases | Is it good?: It gets more interesting as it goes along

Another week, another Netflix true crime docuseries. This one deals with the case of David Berkowitz, also known by his alias Son of Sam, a serial killer who was sentenced to life in prison after a string of murders committed in and around New York City throughout the 1970s. But the author Maury Terry was convinced Berkowitz didn't act alone, forming the premise for the series, which uses archival footage and conversations with people close to the investigation to tell the story of how Terry became consumed by his efforts to prove there was more to the Son of Sam case than anyone expected. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Selena Quintanilla, good music | Is it good?: It doesn't really do the beloved singer justice, but it's sweet

The second and final part of Selena: The Series chronicles the final years of Selena Quintanilla's (played here by Christian Serratos) life, detailing her rise to fame and her tragic murder at age 23. These episodes are an improvement from the first half of the series, peeling back some of Selena's layers to show us the woman behind the glamour and the great songs. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Game of Thrones in the style of Freeform | Is it good?: It's really entertaining

Based on Leigh Bardugo's dueling Grishaverse novel series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this big-budget young adult fantasy series follows a young woman who discovers she's in possession of a power that can save the kingdom. If you liked The Witcher but could do without its occasional silliness, you'll probably like this. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Realizing a whole Adam Brody show happened without your knowledge | Is it good?: Let's not go that far

Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi, and more star in this drama for people who understand Bitcoin. Basically, it's about a swindler who invests his money in a digital currency startup with the help of some unlikely conspirators. Freeman plays the crooked FBI agent trying to take them down. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's still a lot of fun

Now, THIS is reality: Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. Beyond that all-too-familiar premise that we've lived for ourselves over the last year, each contestant has the decision to groom their profiles and online personalities how they see fit to be favored by others, who vote on who stays and who goes until there's one winner. That means some will intentionally catfish others, which is where the real fun and experimentation come into play. Season 1 ended up being surprisingly good-hearted as real friendships developed. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Murder and intrigue | Is it good?: The plot is all over the place, but it'll keep you hooked

This Spanish thriller centers around a man who becomes involved in an accidental murder that alters the course of his life. Years later, after he's successfully moved on, he receives a phone call that throws all the progress he's made into question. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Interventions, getting your life in order | Is it good?: It's impossible to look away from

The hit A&E reality series Hoarders explores the lives and struggles of people with compulsive hoarding disorder. The show offers them help through a combination of cleanup and psychological treatment while also interviewing their friends and family. It can be hard to watch, but it's inspiring. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Smart children, sibling rivalries | Is it good?: If you love Nickelodeon, sure

Much like iCarly and Big Time Rush, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is yet another Nickelodeon show about kids with big personalities. This one is about the titular quadruplets, who don't have a lot in common but manage to get into a bunch of mischief together anyway. Good for them! (Yesterday's rank: 9)







