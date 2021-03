Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda, Who Killed Sara? Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched and popular TV shows is a great place to find out who's watching what. On Monday, March 29, the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list has a new No. 1! Ginny & Georgia has finally been dethroned, dropping all the way to the third spot now that Netflix has finally released worthwhile competition after a few weeks of duds. The Mexican mystery series Who Killed Sara? leaps into the top spot, with the new supernatural YA series The Irregulars right behind it.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Monday, March 29

For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

In this Mexican TV series, a man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. It's already been renewed for Season 2, which somehow comes out on May 19, less than two months after Season 1 premiered. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: The Sherlock Holmes Cinematic Universe, supernatural crimes | Is it good?: Nope!

Those familiar with the stories of Sherlock Holmes will recognize the Baker Street Irregulars, a ragtag group of teenagers who were employed by Holmes and Dr. Watson. Netflix gives the alley kids their own show with The Irregulars, only this time they're under orders from Watson -- who's kind of a jerk here -- to solve supernatural crimes. Expect creepy-crawly procedural action with an overarching story and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones' The Hound). (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Being happy, amateur baking | Is it good?: It's as delightful as Nailed It! always is

Netflix's joyous baking competition about home bakers just doing their best returns with a fifth season that's twice the fun: This time, the cake "artists" come in teams, from best friends to siblings. People who know incriminating things about each other are exactly who we want pairing up in this kitchen. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Much in the way that people who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, people who grew up with Big Time Rush love Big Time Rush, a show about four teen boys who leave behind the normal teen life to pursue careers as pop stars. That was a really popular concept back in the early 2000s. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Katharine McPhee, family sitcoms | Is it good?: There are definitely better sitcoms out there

Katharine McPhee stars as a struggling country singer who becomes a nanny to four kids whose dad also happens to be a cowboy. That's it! It's simple! Enjoy. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Girly superheroes | Is it good?: Your 7-year-old daughter is going to make so many YouTube remixes of it

The international computer-animated series, formerly on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, follows a pair of girl superheroes, Ladybug and Cay Noir, who get their powers from magical gems and protect Paris from supervillains. They also get crushes on boys. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







10. The One

For fans of: That "Hang the DJ" episode of Black Mirror, essentially | Is it good?: We've seen the premise before, but at least this one has a murder subplot

This eight-episode British series revolves around the creation of a DNA test that will tell users who their one true soulmate is. Naturally, things get out of control, as they often do. (Yesterday's rank: 10)