Netflix's Top 10 list of the most watched and popular TV shows is a great place to find out who's watching what. On Tuesday, March 23, the Netflix Top 10 TV shows will look awfully familiar, with Ginny & Georgia approaching a month's stay as the No. 1 show on Netflix. That puts it in the same territory as Tiger King and Queen's Gambit for length of stay atop the list (official numbers aren't available, so I'm going off memory here). Sci-fi relationship destroyer The One took a tumble from the second spot to No. 5, and Good Girls and Paradise PD returned to the bottom of the list after getting knocked out over the last few days.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, March 23

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Katharine McPhee, family sitcoms | Is it good?: There are definitely better sitcoms out there

Katharine McPhee stars as a struggling country singer who becomes a nanny to four kids whose dad also happens to be a cowboy. That's it! It's simple! Enjoy. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10

3. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







4. The One

For fans of: That "Hang the DJ" episode of Black Mirror, essentially | Is it good?: We've seen the premise before, but at least this one has a murder subplot

This eight-episode British series revolves around the creation of a DNA test that will tell users who their one true soulmate is. Naturally, things get out of control, as they often do. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies





For fans of: Speeeeeeeed, flashy European drivers | Is it good?: It's one of the best sports docuseries out there

Formula 1 may be a niche sport here in America, but it's king overseas, where it makes NASCAR look like go-carts. It comes from the same producer who delivered the astonishing racing documentary Senna, and features some of the most intense footage of car racing you'll ever see, all while following the extremely competitive season and charismatic drivers of F1. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Arr-rated TV, scurvy | Is it good?: It's educational AND interesting

Netflix's latest historical docuseries about badasses -- in February, the streamer dove into Samurai -- sticks with the fun formula of experts telling us about these sea-faring psychopaths while journeymen actors act out pirate life in pricey role play. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Girly superheroes | Is it good?: Your 7-year-old daughter is going to make so many YouTube remixes of it

The international computer-animated series, formerly on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, follows a pair of girl superheroes, Ladybug and Cay Noir, who get their powers from magical gems and protect Paris from supervillains. They also get crushes on boys. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Crude cartoon humor | Is it good?: Nah

This animated series finally answers the question, "What if Family Guy wasn't so sophisticated?" It centers on an incompetent police force in a small town and features the voices of Sarah Chalke, Cedric Yarbrough, and Kyle Kinane. It is what it is! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





