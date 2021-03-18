Netflix's Top 10 list of the most watched and popular TV shows is a great place to find out who's watching what. On the list for Thursday, March 18, Blackbeard and his peg-legged crew are coming for Ginny & Georgia! The pirate docuseries The Lost Pirate Kingdom moves to the second spot behind Netflix's multi-genre dramedy; can pirates finally dethrone Ginny & Georgia? The One is now the three, dropping a spot after several days as runner-up. The new ice-skating series Zero Chill is the only new entry into the Top 10, spinning its way into the nine hole.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, where Yes Day tops the list, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, March 18

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Arr-rated TV, scurvy | Is it good?: It's educational AND interesting

Netflix's latest historical docuseries about badasses -- in February, the streamer dove into Samurai -- sticks with the fun formula of experts telling us about these sea-faring psychopaths while journeymen actors act out pirate life in pricey role play. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







3. The One

For fans of: That "Hang the DJ" episode of Black Mirror, essentially | Is it good?: We've seen the premise before, but at least this one has a murder subplot

This eight-episode British series revolves around the creation of a DNA test that will tell users who their one true soulmate is. Naturally, things get out of control, as they often do. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March

For fans of: Being inspired, playing ball | Is it good?: It's as moving as all the other iterations of Last Chance U

The Emmy-winning series moves to the hardcourt for its latest iteration, which follows the East Los Angeles College Huskies as they try to turn their fortunes around with a roster made up of kids, many of whom are in their teens, who failed to live up to expectations at higher division programs because of various factors. The sport is different, but the emotional impact remains the same as their coach pushes the kids to be the best players and people they can be. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Crude cartoon humor | Is it good?: Nah

This animated series finally answers the question, "What if Family Guy wasn't so sophisticated?" It centers on an incompetent police force in a small town and features the voices of Sarah Chalke, Cedric Yarbrough, and Kyle Kinane. It is what it is! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: HGTV and TLC | Is it good?: Is it trying to be?

Scratch your itch for home-buying shows and wedding-planning shows at the same time with this fun reality-show mashup, which forces soon-to-be hitched couples to choose between purchasing a home and blowing their savings on a dream wedding. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Zero Chill

For fans of: Ice rinks, sparkly dresses, hockey pads | Is it good?: It's for a younger audience, but even they may not like it

The latest entry into the world of figure skating dramas follows twins -- she's an ice dancer, he's a hockey prospect -- as they head to England to further his shot at making it in hockey. In England. He leaves Canada, to go to England, to play hockey. Hmmm. Anyway, the family-friendly show is full of sticking together, inspiration, and a little romance. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: 9)



