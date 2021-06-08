Tom Ellis and Lauren German, Lucifer Netflix

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, June 8 doesn't change much from yesterday, with the new post-apocalyptic fantasy Sweet Tooth still tops. There's only one new addition to this list today: History's survival reality series Alone, which debuts at No. 10 after Netflix got rights to Season 7. I wonder what the hunter-types on Alone would do with the human-animal hybrid children from Sweet Tooth? Probably make some nice taxidermy. Rounding out the top 5 are Lucifer, Dirty John, Cocomelon, and Kim's Convenience.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in June.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, June 8

For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Shows based on podcasts, true crime given the soap treatment | Is it good?: Not "good," but it'll keep you hooked

The second season of this soapy true crime show centers on Betty Broderick (played by Amanda Peet) and the dissolution of her marriage to Dan Broderick (Christian Slater), which ultimately ended in his death by her hand. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Crowd-pleasing comedy, bodegas | Is it good?: It's one of Canada's greatest exports

In the world of great Canadian comedies, Schitts have their creek, Kims have their convenience. The fifth and final season of the CBC hit keeps tabs on the Kim family, who run a convenience store in Toronto as their adult children spread their wings and leave the nest. Everyone needs an Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) in their life. It's a great lazy weekend binge. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Norse mythology, ecology | Is it good?: It's a whole lot of fun

The Scandinavian series follows a young man who just may be the second coming of Thor, and he uses his power to fight a group of giants who have assumed human form and run a company that's contaminating the land with industrial pollutants. Yes, Norse mythology, YA storytelling, and a message of ecological conservation. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

7. Human: The World Within

For fans of: Taking things apart to see how they work | Is it good?: It's a solid educational series

The animated kids show about why we shouldn't open an amusement park with man-eating dinosaurs inside continues with the gang trying to find a way to leave Isla Nebular. But guess what? They get chased by dinosaurs. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The comedy stylings of Chuck Lorre, watching elderly men be friends | Is it good?: People love it!

The only show on TV about two old dudes navigating Hollywood together is coming to an end. In Season 3, Sandy (Michael Douglas) mourns the death of his beloved agent (Alan Arkin) and tries to figure out what the rest of his life and career will look like without his buddy by his side. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

The first season of this Mexican thriller, which follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder, shot up Netflix's Top 10 when it debuted in March. In Season 2, Alex (Manolo Cardona) finds out new information about his sister that leads him to believe she wasn't who he thought, all while dealing with a new problem that threatens to send him back to prison. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great for survival enthusiasts

History Channel's reality competition, in which competitors are dropped in the wilderness and must survive with just their wits and a few tools, is a favorite among the tough set. Season 7 just arrived on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

