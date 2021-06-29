Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, Sex/Life Netflix

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, June 29 still finds Manifest, the recently canceled sci-fi series, topping the list, where it has been for about two weeks, and the sexy new drama Sex/Life sitting comfortably at No. 2. The only new addition to today's top 10 is the anime The Seven Deadly Sins, which just dropped its fifth season.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in July.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, June 29

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Sex/Life

For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." That's not far off! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







3. The Seven Deadly Sins

For fans of: Remembering a lot of fantasy lore while you watch a show | Is it good?: Anime fans love it

The Netflix anime about a princess who recruits a band of evil knights to help save her kingdom returns for its latest season. If you're passionate about the seven deadly sins being a major motif in the shows you watch, this is the series for you. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a villa but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

7. The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

For fans of: Watching strangers go on lavish vacations | Is it good?: It's pretty mind-numbing

A trio of young people act all young while traveling the world and staying at Airbnbs, basically. Watching this is like going on vacation with social-media obsessed influencers. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Intense no-cut actions sequences, life and death situations | Is it good?: It's awesome (for the right person)

Not all zombie shows are built the same, and this spiritual spin-off of the goofy Z Nation focuses on the gritty life-or-death situation of a small group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse. It's intentionally minimal on plot (and at times dialogue), letting the action -- frequently told in long takes with no cuts and some athletic cameramen -- tell the story. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Cult sitcoms, giving moms their due | Is it good?: It's fun!

Much like Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that really found its audience when it premiered on Netflix. Catherine Reitman's comedy about four working mothers just trying to get through the day is now in its fifth season, and the show is exploring everything from life after maternity leave to equal pay in the office to dealing with troubled teens. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Pop music, duh | Is it good?: Yeah, it's entertaining AND informative

This eight-episode docuseries goes deep into different aspects and roots of pop music, from auto-tune to Sweden's indelible marks on radio hits to Britpop to music festivals. Like a Top 40 hit, it's energetic and breezy. (Yesterday's rank: 10)