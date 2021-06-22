Melissa Roxburgh, Manifest Heidi Gutman/NBC

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, June 22 still sees Manifest on top, the lone bit of good news for Manifest fans, as they just learned that Netflix had passed on saving the show from cancellation. In second is Sweet Tooth, which has been in first or second since it debuted in early June. The Spanish YA thriller Elite moves up to the third spot, while the zombie drama Black Summer drops to No. 5.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in June.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, June 22

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Melodrama, melodrama, melodrama | Is it good?: Everyone on this show is insane and it's just the best

Nothing shakes up a prep school show like graduation. The smash-hit Spanish teen drama Elite said goodbye to some of its original stars at the end of Season 3, paving the way for a new class of rich kids with secrets. A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas in the fourth season, and they're bringing a new mystery with them. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Intense no-cut actions sequences, life and death situations | Is it good?: It's awesome (for the right person)

Not all zombie shows are built the same, and this spiritual spin-off of the goofy Z Nation focuses on the gritty life-or-death situation of a small group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse. It's intentionally minimal on plot (and at times dialogue), letting the action -- frequently told in long takes with no cuts and some athletic cameramen -- tell the story. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Cult sitcoms, giving moms their due | Is it good?: It's fun!

Much like Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that really found its audience when it premiered on Netflix. Catherine Reitman's comedy about four working mothers just trying to get through the day is now in its fifth season, and the show is exploring everything from life after maternity leave to equal pay in the office to dealing with troubled teens. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





7. The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

For fans of: Watching strangers go on lavish vacations | Is it good?: It's pretty mind-numbing

A trio of young people act all young while traveling the world and staying at Airbnbs, basically. Watching this is like going on vacation with social-media obsessed influencers. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Bloodsport's kumite, fighting video games | Is it good?: It's OK, it does what it does

Not much to chew on here. This Netflix original anime is an adaptation of the manga, in which gods review whether humans should exist every 1,000 years. This time around, they decide humans should be eradicated, but the humans are given one last chance to prove their worth in one-on-one battles against gods in an arena. Fight! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: French crime, watching people pull off heists | Is it good?: It's very entertaining and easy to get through

Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, a man who is essentially a French Bruce Wayne if Batman were more of a cat burglar than dark knight. Diop starts the series trying to steal a valuable necklace from the Louvre with a grand heist as part of a revenge plot against the wealthy family responsible for the death of his father several years prior. From there, the heists and trickery get even more fun, and are always performed under the guise of being the good guy. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





