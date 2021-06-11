Sweet Tooth Netflix

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Friday, June 11 still sees the human-animal hybrid fairy tale Sweet Tooth sit on top of the list, but it's got some competition in the NBC sci-fi drama Manifest, which premiered its first two seasons on Netflix this week and debuts at No. 2. The day's other new entry is the food show Fresh, Fried & Crispy, a Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives-style smorgasbord exploring the country's best fried food, which debuts in the eighth spot.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in June.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Friday, June 12

For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Shows based on podcasts, true crime given the soap treatment | Is it good?: Not "good," but it'll keep you hooked

The second season of this soapy true crime show centers on Betty Broderick (played by Amanda Peet) and the dissolution of her marriage to Dan Broderick (Christian Slater), which ultimately ended in his death by her hand. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Lady cops, Bad Boys | Is it good?: No, but it has Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union's character from the Bad Boys film franchise gets spun off because why not? The action-comedy was Spectrum's first original scripted series when everyone was making original series, and it was canceled after two seasons because really, who is watching Spectrum original series? Anyway, Union is joined by Jessica Alba as they wisecrack their way through cases as a couple of tough female cops. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great for survival enthusiasts

History Channel's reality competition, in which competitors are dropped in the wilderness and must survive with just their wits and a few tools, is a favorite among the tough set. Season 7 just arrived on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





8. Fresh, Fried & Crispy

For fans of: Cholesterol, drooling, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives | Is it good?: It's an OK food show with great energy

YouTube sensation and food critic Daym Drops travels the country looking for the most delicious food with fried components and brings his infectious energy with him. For better or worse, that's about it! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Crowd-pleasing comedy, bodegas | Is it good?: It's one of Canada's greatest exports

In the world of great Canadian comedies, Schitts have their creek, Kims have their convenience. The fifth and final season of the CBC hit keeps tabs on the Kim family, who run a convenience store in Toronto as their adult children spread their wings and leave the nest. Everyone needs an Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) in their life. It's a great lazy weekend binge. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Girly superheroes | Is it good?: Your 7-year-old daughter is going to make so many YouTube remixes of it

The international computer-animated series, formerly on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, follows a pair of girl superheroes, Ladybug and Cay Noir, who get their powers from magical gems and protect Paris from supervillains. They also get crushes on boys. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)