Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Friday, July 9 still sees Manifest and Sex/Life taking the top two spots, but a new entry, the animated video game adaptation Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, debuts in third. Further down the list, there's a swap in true crime docs, with Sophie: A Murder in West Cork bumped off the list and replaced by Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime at No. 8.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Friday, July 9

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." That's not far off! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Video games you can't play | Is it good?: It's pretty average

You know how they keep making all those movies based on video games? Now we have this TV show, which is based on the incredibly scary Resident Evil video game series. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a villa but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: 3)

5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Harry Potter on a budget, Shadowhunters but for young'uns | Is it good?: It's innocent pre-teen fun

This Australian series aired in 2018 on Nickelodeon, but if you missed it that time around, then it's new to you! A teen girl discovers a world of magic when she gets special powers usually reserved only for fairies, elves, and other mythical creatures that are hiding in our world. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Wood, hard work, the Canadian coastline | Is it good?: It's standard "tough jobs" reality

Netflix dips into the wilderness work reality genre that's been dominated by Discovery and History Channel with this series about a family logging business in Canada. People operate heavy machinery, chop down trees, and sell lumber, basically. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Complicated murders | Is it good?: It's sudsy, with a twist, but may not give the victim his due

This new true crime series looks into the murder of Marcos Matsunaga at the hands of his wife, Elize, in Brazil in 2012. Though Elize's guilt is never in doubt, her motives are, and the four-part series features the first interview with her since she was incarcerated. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Grey's Anatomy | Is it good?: It's Grey's Anatomy

Season 17 of ABC's medical soap opera hit Netflix, so get ready to watch Meredith hit the beach! (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Tiny suits, cutthroat corporate culture | Is it good?: It's for kids

A baby, who is also a boss, runs a company that ensures babies are loved by people more than anything else in this spin-off of the film franchise. (Yesterday's rank: 8)



