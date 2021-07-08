Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, Sex/Life Netflix

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, July 8 is almost identical to yesterday, with the first seven spots unchanged, including Manifest sitting at No. 1 once again. The Boss Baby: Back in Business appears at No. 8, despite not releasing any new episodes. We're just living in a Boss Baby world.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in July.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Thursday, July 8

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." That's not far off! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a villa but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: 3)





Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Harry Potter on a budget, Shadowhunters but for young'uns | Is it good?: It's innocent pre-teen fun

This Australian series aired in 2018 on Nickelodeon, but if you missed it that time around, then it's new to you! A teen girl discovers a world of magic when she gets special powers usually reserved only for fairies, elves, and other mythical creatures that are hiding in our world. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Wood, hard work, the Canadian coastline | Is it good?: It's standard "tough jobs" reality

Netflix dips into the wilderness work reality genre that's been dominated by Discovery and History Channel with this series about a family logging business in Canada. People operate heavy machinery, chop down trees, and sell lumber, basically. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Grey's Anatomy | Is it good?: It's Grey's Anatomy

Season 17 of ABC's medical soap opera hit Netflix, so get ready to watch Meredith hit the beach! (Yesterday's rank: 7)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





For fans of: Tiny suits, cutthroat corporate culture | Is it good?: It's for kids

A baby, who is also a boss, runs a company that ensures babies are loved by people more than anything else in this spin-off of the film franchise. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Rainbows and unicorns | Is it good?: No, but at least it has a good message for kids

Seven nine-year-old girls use the power of rainbows to push their eco conservation agenda. It's what you'd expect, with animation just poor enough to make the characters slightly creepy. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

For fans of: Getting invested in Netflix's true crime flavor of the week | Is it good?: It's a haunting, compelling story

Netflix's latest crime docuseries centers around the case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French TV and film producer who was murdered in 1996. Her killer was never brought to justice, and the case is full of a lot of really bizarre twists, turns, and suspects, which probably means it'll make for a great show. (Yesterday's rank: 8)