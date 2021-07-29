Cameron and Lauren, Love Is Blind: After the Altar Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of TV shows is the only place to figure out which shows are doing well on the streaming service and which aren't, because Netflix sure isn't going to tell you exact viewership numbers. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, July 29 sees the new No. 1 All American still sitting pretty at the top of the list, while Virgin River drops to No. 3 to make way for a new No. 2. A reunion special for the dating show Love Is Blind, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, debuts at No. 2 and is a reminder that people actually got married on that show. Also new to the list in the sixth spot is The CW's The Flash, which just saw its seventh season hit streaming.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in July.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Thursday, July 29

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Uh, Love Is Blind -- this probably won't mean anything to you unless you watched Season 1! | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, to be honest

If you've spent the past year wondering what happened to the people on Love Is Blind after they agreed to marry each other without ever meeting face to face, this reunion special will catch you up with the cast. Some of them are married, some of them are engaged, and some of them are broken up, which means they're going to bring tons of drama when they're forced to be in the same place once again. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Running fast, the DC superhero universe | Is it good?: Like a lot of long-running shows, it's been better, but it's still fun

In Season 7, which was recently added to Netflix, Team Flash seeks to take down Mirror Master once and for all, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with marriage issues, and in the middle of it all, there's even some time travel. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Teen romance, the voice of John McEnroe | Is it good?: The second season isn't as great as the first, but it's nice to have Devi back

Never have we ever missed John McEnroe's narration so much. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends are back for more high school hijinks in Season 2, which finds Devi feeling insecure about a new classmate as she tries to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet)... unless she can find a way to date both at once. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Zombies, humans that are worst than zombies, coral | Is it good?: Season 10 is pretty good

With Season 10 fresh on Netflix, AMC's long-running zombie drama is back in the Top 10. This is the season the survivors took on The Whisperers following Alpha's massacre, and it was also Michonne's (Danai Gurira) last season. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." That's not far off! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

A group of teens in North Carolina investigate what happened to one of their missing fathers, and also discover that he's tied to some legendary treasure. It's incredibly melodramatic and touches on the class warfare between the working class and wealthy. With Season 2 coming out on Friday, it looks like everyone's rewatch has begun. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

