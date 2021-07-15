Sarah Shahi, Sex/Life Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, July 15 once again sees the small town romantic drama Virgin River and its pregnancy scares and mystery shootings in the top spot. It's been No. 1 since the release of Season 3 last Friday. Today's new addition is the docuseries Heist, which breaks down some of the biggest thefts in recent history -- including the big Pappy Van Winkle whiskey heist in 2013 -- but still manages to feel like it drags in some parts. It debuts at No. 6.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Thursday, July 15

For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." That's not far off! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Heartwarming family dramedies | Is it good?: It's one of the sweetest shows on TV

In its fourth and final season, Atypical finds Sam (Keir Gilchrist) about to leave college and figuring out where in the world he wants to go. You might cry, but you're supposed to. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. Heist

For fans of: ...Heists! It's kind of in the title | Is it good?: It's not as good as it should be

For everyone who's ever wanted to learn a little more about some of the most famous heists in history -- how they went down, how they were pulled off, what happened after -- this is definitely the true crime docuseries for you. For the casual fan, things sometimes drag on too long and the criminals are portrayed as heroes. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Bridgerton en Espanol, passionate disrobing of pantaloons | Is it good?: It scratches that historical romance itch

This romantic historical drama set in 1700s Spain follows a duke whose pain at losing his pregnant wife to a horseriding accident is only alleviated by a new cook who works in the manor's kitchen. Though not brimming with the budget and production values of Bridgerton, it still has a fair amount of humpin' as the two (and others) GET IT ON. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a villa but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: A Night at the Museum but for kids, nonbinary animals | Is it good?: It's educational for little ones

Young Ridley is a 6-year-old girl who lives in a children's museum (just go with it) and goes on adventures... with some of the exhibits who come to life at night. The show also features a nonbinary bison named Fred. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Undisputed power, claiming everything is fake news | Is it good?: It's an entertaining and educational take on a historical docuseries

So you have your own country and you want to rule it with an iron fist. This Netflix docuseries looks at the commonalities of history's most notorious dictators (Adolph Hitler, Saddam Hussein, Kim Jong-Il, etc.) and puts them into a satirical "how to" format to show how they rose to power and held onto it. Don't worry, they aren't painted in a good light. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





