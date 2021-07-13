Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Atypical Netflix

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, July 13 looks an awful lot like the list did yesterday, with no new shows added to the list and only a few swapping spots. Virgin River held onto the top spot; in fact, all of the top five shows remained where they were yesterday, with Manifest and Atypical right behind Virgin River.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in July.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Tuesday, July 13

For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Heartwarming family dramedies | Is it good?: It's one of the sweetest shows on TV

In its fourth and final season, Atypical finds Sam (Keir Gilchrist) about to graduate college and figuring out where in the world he wants to go. You might cry, but you're supposed to. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." That's not far off! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a villa but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: 7)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Bridgerton en Espanol, passionate disrobing of pantaloons | Is it good?: It scratches that historical romance itch

This romantic historical drama set in 1700s Spain follows a duke whose pain at losing his pregnant wife to a horseriding accident is only alleviated by a new cook who works in the manor's kitchen. Though not brimming with the budget and production values of Bridgerton, it still has a fair amount of humpin' as the two (and others) GET IT ON. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Undisputed power, claiming everything is fake news | Is it good?: It's an entertaining and educational take on a historical docuseries

So you have your own country and you want to rule it with an iron fist. This Netflix docuseries looks at the commonalities of history's most notorious dictators (Adolph Hitler, Saddam Hussein, Kim Jong-Il, etc.) and puts them into a satirical "how to" format to show how they rose to power and held onto it. Don't worry, they aren't painted in a good light. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Video games you can't play | Is it good?: It's pretty average

You know how they keep making all those movies based on video games? Now we have this TV show, which is based on the incredibly scary Resident Evil video game series. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Wood, hard work, the Canadian coastline | Is it good?: It's standard "tough jobs" reality

Netflix dips into the wilderness work reality genre that's been dominated by Discovery and History Channel with this series about a family logging business in Canada. People operate heavy machinery, chop down trees, and sell lumber, basically. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





