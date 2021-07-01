Josh Dallas, Manifest NBC

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, July 1 still finds Manifest, the recently canceled sci-fi series with an incredibly vocal fanbase set on trying to save it, at No. 1, which is exactly where it's been for the last two weeks. The only new addition to the ranking today is the unsettling new true crime docuseries Sophie: A Murder in West Cork.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in July.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Thursday, July 1

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a villa but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







3. Sex/Life

For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." That's not far off! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. The Seven Deadly Sins

For fans of: Remembering a lot of fantasy lore while you watch a show | Is it good?: Anime fans love it

The Netflix anime about a princess who recruits a band of evil knights to help save her kingdom returns for its latest season. If you're passionate about the seven deadly sins being a major motif in the shows you watch, this is the series for you. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

For fans of: Getting invested in Netflix's true crime flavor of the week | Is it good?: It's a haunting, compelling story

Netflix's latest crime docuseries centers around the case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French TV and film producer who was murdered in 1996. Her killer was never brought to justice, and the case is full of a lot of really bizarre twists, turns, and suspects, which probably means it'll make for a great show. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

For fans of: Watching strangers go on lavish vacations | Is it good?: It's pretty mind-numbing

A trio of young people act all young while traveling the world and staying at Airbnbs, basically. Watching this is like going on vacation with social-media obsessed influencers. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Cult sitcoms, giving moms their due | Is it good?: It's fun!

Much like Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that really found its audience when it premiered on Netflix. Catherine Reitman's comedy about four working mothers just trying to get through the day is now in its fifth season, and the show is exploring everything from life after maternity leave to equal pay in the office to dealing with troubled teens. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Yesterday's rank: 10)