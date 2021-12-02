Molly Parker, Lost in Space Diyah Pera/Netflix

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Thursday, Dec. 2 is Lost in Space, the sci-fi adventure series whose third season Netflix just released. Lost in Space has displaced True Story, Kevin Hart's crime drama limited series, from the top spot. Behind those two, the much-watched Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow is at No. 3, and a new season of the soapy reality show Selling Sunset is sitting pretty at No. 4. Long-running anime series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure rounds out the top five. But the most notable thing about this list is that for the first time since September, Squid Game is not in the Top 10.

For fans of: Robots, the phrase "Danger, Will Robinson" | Is it good?: It's somewhere between a B and a B-

The third and final season of Netflix's family-oriented sci-fi hit finds the Robinson family scattered to the far corners of the universe and trying to get back together before the evil alien robots capture Will (Maxwell Jenkins). The best thing about this show is the special effects, which remain as impressive as ever. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Comedians doing serious roles, Cain and Abel | Is it good?: It isn't good, but it isn't boring, either

Kevin Hart makes his TV drama debut in this crime thriller limited series from Narcos creator Eric Newman. He plays The Kid, a famous comedian from Philadelphia, a character bio that makes True Story seem like it will be semi-autobiographical. But as far as we know, Kevin Hart never woke up next to a dead woman and turned to his career criminal brother (Wesley Snipes) to cover it up, leading to a life-threatening situation involving some very bad people who want a piece of him. Snipes is great, but there's an off-putting bitterness to Hart's performance. The uneven writing and tone make the show feel out of control, usually in a bad way, but every now and then in an exciting, unpredictable way. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







3. The Queen of Flow

For fans of: Revenge, reggaeton, shows with A LOT of episodes | Is it good?: It's sexy, soapy fun

This Colombian telenovela — which clocks in at a staggering 80+ episodes per season — is as dramatic as they come: After being falsely imprisoned for the murder of her family, a reggaeton singer seeks justice against the men who framed her. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional drama of a group of high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 4, and the drama is just as messy and poorly handled as ever. These people all seem very emotionally unwell! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)









For fans of: Violent anime, the "women in prison" genre | Is it good?: If you love anime, you probably already watch this

This is the latest installment in the long-running JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime series, which is based on an even longer-running manga series about different members of the Joecast family. In this chapter, Stone Ocean, Jolyne Cujoh has been sent to prison for a crime she didn't commit, and she uncovers a conspiracy that seems too complicated to explain in one paragraph if you haven't already watched the previous seasons, of which there are many. And they are all, of course, pretty bizarre. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Baking competition shows | Is it good?: If you like looking at wild desserts, sure

Just when you thought the market couldn't support another fancy dessert competition show, Netflix floods the zone again. School of Chocolate is a little different from the usual dessert show in that it's about chocolatiers, not bakers, but otherwise it's the same formula. If you like saying "how did they do that?" to a pterodactyl made of chocolate, this show is for you. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Gutsy adaptations, corgis, Westerns but in space | Is it good?: It's not as bad as the anime superfans are saying

I get that fans of the sci-fi anime that Netflix's live-action adaptation is based on are overly protective of the original, but it's really not nearly as terrible as they say. In the space Western, John Cho and Mustafa Shakir play a pair of bounty hunters who bust all sorts of wanted space criminals while dealing with their own problems, be it pining after a long-lost love or trying to acquire a hard-to-get toy for a daughter. It's stacked with humor, style, violence, and, according to its detractors, total and complete disrespect for the original. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid — adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive — feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley) in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. Elves

For fans of: Christmas, horror | Is it good?: It's different enough from the usual Christmas stuff to be worth checking out

This is the Danish Christmas horror series you didn't know you were missing. It's about a family that travels to a remote island for a holiday and discovers that the secret the town is hiding is that not only are elves real — they're also bloodthirsty. You might expect it to be kind of funny, but it seems like pretty straight-faced horror-drama. (Yesterday's rank: 7)