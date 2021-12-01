Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, True Story Adam Rose/Netflix

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Wednesday, Dec. 1 is True Story, Kevin Hart's crime drama limited series about a comedian in trouble. Behind that, there's the much-watched Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow at No. 2 and a new season of the soapy reality show Selling Sunset at No. 3. There's not much movement on the list below that, but Narcos: Mexico has reentered the list at No. 10.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Comedians doing serious roles, Cain and Abel | Is it good?: It isn't good, but it isn't boring, either

Kevin Hart makes his TV drama debut in this crime thriller limited series from Narcos creator Eric Newman. He plays The Kid, a famous comedian from Philadelphia, a character bio that makes True Story seem like it will be semi-autobiographical. But as far as we know, Kevin Hart never woke up next to a dead woman and turned to his career criminal brother (Wesley Snipes) to cover it up, leading to a life-threatening situation involving some very bad people who want a piece of him. Snipes is great, but there's an off-putting bitterness to Hart's performance. The uneven writing and tone make the show feel out of control, usually in a bad way, but every now and then in an exciting, unpredictable way. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. The Queen of Flow

For fans of: Revenge, reggaeton, shows with A LOT of episodes | Is it good?: It's sexy, soapy fun

This Colombian telenovela — which clocks in at a staggering 80+ episodes per season — is as dramatic as they come: After being falsely imprisoned for the murder of her family, a reggaeton singer seeks justice against the men who framed her. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional drama of a group of high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 4, and the drama is just as messy and poorly handled as ever. These people all seem very emotionally unwell! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Baking competition shows | Is it good?: If you like looking at wild desserts, sure

Just when you thought the market couldn't support another fancy dessert competition show, Netflix floods the zone again. School of Chocolate is a little different from the usual dessert show in that it's about chocolatiers, not bakers, but otherwise it's the same formula. If you like saying "how did they do that?" to a pterodactyl made of chocolate, this show is for you. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Gutsy adaptations, corgis, Westerns but in space | Is it good?: It's not as bad as the anime superfans are saying

I get that fans of the sci-fi anime that Netflix's live-action adaptation is based on are overly protective of the original, but it's really not nearly as terrible as they say. In the space Western, John Cho and Mustafa Shakir play a pair of bounty hunters who bust all sorts of wanted space criminals while dealing with their own problems, be it pining after a long-lost love or trying to acquire a hard-to-get toy for a daughter. It's stacked with humor, style, violence, and, according to its detractors, total and complete disrespect for the original. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. Elves

For fans of: Christmas, horror | Is it good?: It's different enough from the usual Christmas stuff to be worth checking out

This is the Danish Christmas horror series you didn't know you were missing. It's about a family that travels to a remote island for a holiday and discovers that the secret the town is hiding is that not only are elves real — they're also bloodthirsty. You might expect it to be kind of funny, but it seems like pretty straight-faced horror-drama. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid — adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive — feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley) in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. Instead of watching Squid Game again, why not check out one of our suggestions for shows like Squid Game that you should watch next? (Yesterday's rank: 9)







10. Narcos: Mexico Season 3

For fans of: Crime dramas, cartel violence, drugs | Is it good?: Yes, and this final season gives it the send-off it deserves

The final season of Narcos: Mexico comes without its big bad. Diego Luna, who played cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons, isn't in Season 3 after his character was (Season 2 spoiler!) arrested in last season's finale. But that only increases the chaos as other wannabe kingpins battle to fill his loafers, escalating into a torrent of violence in Mexico that the series never shies away from showing. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





